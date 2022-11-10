Relmada Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update and Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLMD), a late-stage biotechnology company addressing diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), today provided a corporate update and announced preliminary and unaudited financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. The Company will host a conference call today, Thursday, November 10, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time/1:30 PM Pacific Time.

"We are currently further evaluating the recently announced top-line results from RELIANCE III, our monotherapy registrational Phase 3 trial for REL-1017 for individuals living with major depressive disorder (MDD)," said Sergio Traversa, Relmada's Chief Executive Officer. "We continue to expect top-line results before the end of the year from RELIANCE I, the first of two ongoing Phase 3 sister two-arm, placebo-controlled, pivotal studies evaluating REL-1017 as a potential adjunctive treatment. While we await these data, we continue to enroll patients in RELIANCE II, our second adjunctive study, while making certain improvements to how the trial is being conducted. Therefore, we now anticipate the availability of these top-line results in 2023."

"Despite the initial RELIANCE III disappointment, we remain highly confident in the potential of REL-1017 to be a safe and effective new therapy for the adjunctive treatment of MDD," continued Sergio Traversa. "It is also important to note that we have the financial flexibility to continue advancing REL-1017 in the clinic due to our strong balance sheet."

Upcoming Anticipated Milestones for REL-1017

  • Results of RELIANCE I adjunctive MDD trial before year-end 2022
  • Results of RELIANCE II adjunctive MDD trial in 2023
  • Results of RELIANCE – OLS (Long-term, Open-label study) in MDD in first half of 2023

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

  • Research and development expense for the three months ended September 30, 2022, totaled $30.5 million, compared to $34.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. The decrease was primarily driven by a decrease in stock-based compensation.
  • General and administrative expense for the three months ended September 30, 2022, totaled $8.2 million compared to $8.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, a decrease of approximately $0.5 million. The decrease was primarily driven by a decrease in stock-based compensation.
  • The net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2022, was $39.4 million, or $1.31 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $42.6 million, or $2.44 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Financial Results

  • Research and development expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, totaled $86.5 million, compared to $65.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The increase was primarily driven by increased costs associated with preparing and conducting RELIANCE, the Company's Phase 3 program for REL-1017.
  • General and administrative expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, totaled $36.1 million, compared to $26.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The increase was primarily driven by an increase in stock-based compensation.
  • Net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 was $119.1 million and $91.4 million, respectively. The Company had a net loss of $4.04 and $5.36 per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
  • As of September 30, 2022, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of approximately $184.2 million, compared to cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of approximately $211.9 million at December 31, 2021.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Thursday, November 10th @ 4:30pm ET

Toll Free:

888 660-6597

International:

929 203-1953

Conference ID:  

3347957

Webcast:

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/219987901  

About REL-1017

REL-1017, a new chemical entity (NCE) and novel NMDA receptor (NMDAR) channel blocker that preferentially targets hyperactive channels while maintaining physiological glutamatergic neurotransmission, is currently in late-stage development for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD). The ongoing Reliance Clinical Research Program is designed to evaluate the potential for REL-1017 as a rapid-acting, oral, once-daily adjunctive antidepressant treatment. In a Phase 2 trial as an adjunctive treatment, REL-1017 demonstrated rapid, robust, and sustained antidepressant effects with statistically significant improvements compared to placebo. The Phase 2 study also showed a favorable pharmacokinetic, safety, and tolerability profile of REL-1017 consistent with results observed in previously completed Phase 1 studies.

About Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

Relmada Therapeutics is a late-stage biotechnology company addressing diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), with focus on major depressive disorder (MDD). Relmada's experienced and dedicated team is committed to making a difference in the lives of patients and their families. Relmada's lead program, REL-1017, is a new chemical entity (NCE) and novel NMDA receptor (NMDAR) channel blocker that preferentially targets hyperactive channels while maintaining physiological glutamatergic neurotransmission. REL-1017 is in late-stage development as an adjunctive treatment for MDD in adults. In addition, Relmada is advancing a clinical-stage program in neurodegenerative diseases based on psilocybin and select derivative molecules. Learn more at www.relmada.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf. This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Any statement that is not historical in nature is a forward-looking statement and may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "will," "will likely result," "will continue," "plans to," "potential," "promising," and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including potential failure of RELIANCE trial results to demonstrate clinically significant evidence of efficacy and/or safety, failure of top-line results to accurately reflect the complete results of the trial, failure to obtain regulatory approval of REL-1017 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, and the other risk factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" set forth in the Company's reports filed with the SEC from time to time. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Relmada undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers are cautioned that it is not possible to predict or identify all the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect future results and that the risks described herein should not be a complete list.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets




As of





September 30,

As of


2022
(Unaudited)

December 31,
2021

Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents

$

42,524,369

$

44,443,439

Short-term investments

141,627,805


167,466,167

Lease payments receivable – short term

-


86,377

Prepaid expenses

2,953,739


11,301,535

Total current assets

187,105,913


223,297,518

Other assets

16,095


28,293

Total assets

$

187,122,008

$

223,325,811









Commitments and Contingencies (See Note 7)
















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
















Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$

10,425,841

$

11,192,502

Accrued expenses

10,351,312


3,868,423

Total current liabilities

20,777,153


15,060,925









Stockholders' Equity:







Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and
outstanding

-


-

Class A convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 3,500,000 shares
authorized, none issued and outstanding

-


-

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 150,000,000 shares authorized, 28,641,991 and
27,740,147 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

28,642


27,740

Additional paid-in capital

590,482,783


513,304,258

Accumulated deficit

(424,166,570)


(305,067,112)

Total stockholders' equity

166,344,855


208,264,886

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

187,122,008

$

223,325,811

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)




Three months ended

Nine months ended


September 30,

September 30,


2022

2021

2022

2021













Operating expenses:











Research and development

$

30,529,108

$

33,993,974

$

86,454,632

$

65,347,708

General and administrative

8,208,053


8,659,661


36,092,024


26,173,010

Total operating expenses

38,737,161


42,653,635


122,546,656


91,520,718

















Loss from operations

(38,737,161)


(42,653,635)


(122,546,656)


(91,520,718)

















Other (expenses) income:















Gain on settlement of fees

-


-


6,351,606


-

Interest/investment income, net

827,614


297,648


1,544,898


1,040,429

Realized loss on short-term investments

(561,648)


(336,949)


(552,171)


(513,328)

Unrealized (loss) gain on short-term investments

(947,512)


86,745


(3,897,135)


(379,699)

















Total other (expense) income – net

(681,546)


47,444


3,447,198


147,402

















Net loss

$

(39,418,707)

$

(42,606,191)

$

(119,099,458)

$

(91,373,316)

















Loss per common share – basic and diluted

$

(1.31)

$

(2.44)

$

(4.04)

$

(5.36)

















Weighted average number of common shares
outstanding – basic and diluted

30,063,735


17,478,477


29,470,198


17,038,583

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity

(Unaudited)




Nine months ended September 30, 2022


Common Stock

Additional
Paid-in

Accumulated





Shares

Par Value

Capital

Deficit

Total

Balance – December 31, 2021

27,740,147

$

27,740

$

513,304,258

$

(305,067,112)

$

208,264,886

Stock based compensation

-


-


11,930,681


-


11,930,681

ATM offering, net

1,609,343


1,610


29,581,932


-


29,583,542

Warrant exercised for cash

33,334


33


299,973


-


300,006

Options exercised for cash

20,000


20


64,780


-


64,800

Net loss

-


-


-


(39,745,783)


(39,745,783)

Balance – March 31, 2022

29,402,824


29,403


555,181,624


(344,812,895)


210,398,132

Stock based compensation

-


-


12,295,016


-


12,295,016

Warrant exercised for cash

91,058


91


595,259


-


595,350

Options exercised for cash

45,812


46


352,698


-


352,744

ATM offering, net of offering costs

484,900


485


13,144,572


-


13,145,057

   Net loss

-


-


-


(39,934,968)


(39,934,968)

Balance – June 30, 2022

30,024,594


30,025


581,569,169


(384,747,863)


196,851,331

Stock based compensation

-


-


8,343,139


-


8,343,139

Warrant exercised for cash

51,527


51


332,865


-


332,916

Options exercised for cash

17,886


18


286,158


-


286,176

Share exchange – Pre-funded warrants, net of fees

(1,452,016)


(1,452)


(48,548)


-


(50,000)

   Net loss

-


-


-


(39,418,707)


(39,418,707)

Balance – September 30, 2022

28,641,991

$

28,642

$

590,482,783

$

(424,166,570)

$

166,344,855




Nine months ended September 30, 2021


Common Stock

Additional
Paid-in

Accumulated





Shares

Par Value

Capital

Deficit

Total

Balance – December 31, 2020

16,332,939

$

16,333

$

284,881,716

$

(179,315,303)

$

105,582,746

Stock based compensation

-


-


5,851,284


-


5,851,284

Warrant exercised for cash

273,491


273


1,460,233


-


1,460,506

Options exercised for cash

141,625


142


467,631


-


467,773

Net loss

-


-


-


(22,215,181)


(22,215,181)

Balance – March 31, 2021

16,748,055


16,748


292,660,864


(201,530,484)


91,147,128

Stock based compensation

-


-


8,268,376


-


8,268,376

Warrant exercised for cash

62,059


62


481,387


-


481,449

Options exercised for cash

7,031


7


49,491


-


49,498

ATM offering, net of offering costs

651,674


652


23,457,398






23,458,050

Net loss

-


-


-


(26,551,944)


(26,551,944)

Balance – June 30, 2021

17,468,819


17,469


324,917,516


(228,082,428)


96,852,557

Warrants issued for license agreement

-


-


10,241,599


-


10,241,599

Stock based compensation

-


-


8,013,970


-


8,013,970

Warrant exercised for cash

20,835


21


174,993


-


175,014

Options exercised for cash

11,900


12


52,144


-


52,156

Equity offering costs

-


-


(42,041)


-


(42,014)

Net loss

-


-


-


(42,606,191)


(42,606,191)

Balance – September 30, 2021

17,501,554

$

17,502

$

343,358,208

$

(270,688,619)

$

72,687,091

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)




Nine months ended


September 30,


2022

2021

Cash flows from operating activities





Net loss

$

(119,099,458)

$

(91,373,316)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:







Depreciation expense

-


1,258

Warrants issued for license agreement

-


10,241,599

Stock-based compensation

32,568,836


22,133,630

Realized loss on short-term investments

552,171


513,328

Unrealized loss on short-term investments

3,897,135


379,699

Change in operating assets and liabilities:







Lease payment receivable

86,377


58,967

Prepaid expenses and other assets

8,359,994


(1,812,288)

Accounts payable

(766,661)


4,362,071

Accrued expenses

6,482,889


1,281,821

Net cash used in operating activities

(67,918,717)


(54,213,231)









Cash flows from investing activities







Purchase of short-term investments

(38,993,173)


(82,476,539)

Sale of short-term investments

60,382,229


119,541,235

Net cash provided by investing activities

21,389,056


37,064,696









Cash flows from financing activities







Payment of fees for warrants issued for common stock

(50,000)


-

Proceeds from issuance of common stock – net

42,728,599


23,416,036

Proceeds from options exercised for common stock

703,720


569,427

Proceeds from warrants exercised for common stock

1,228,272


2,116,969

Net cash provided by financing activities

44,610,591


26,102,432

Net (decrease) / increase in cash and cash equivalents

(1,919,070)


8,953,897

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period

44,443,439


2,495,397









Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

$

42,524,369


11,449,294









Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
















Non-cash investing and financing activities:







Share exchange for Pre-funded warrants

$

1,452

$

-

