Relmada Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update and Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

News provided by

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

08 Nov, 2023, 16:01 ET

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLMD), a late-stage biotechnology company addressing diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), today provided a corporate update and announced preliminary and unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The Company will host a conference call today, Wednesday, November 8, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time/1:30 PM Pacific Time.

"We continue to advance our Phase 3 clinical development plan for REL-1017 as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD)," said Sergio Traversa, Relmada's Chief Executive Officer. "Enrollment in the ongoing Reliance II (study 302) is progressing as planned and it remains on track to be completed in the in the first half of 2024.  The initial patients have been enrolled into Relight, the new Phase 3 study (study 304), and we continue to anticipate the completion of this trial in the second half of next year. Additionally, we are encouraged by the recently announced efficacy and safety data from the one year, open-label safety study, Reliance-OLS (study 310), which showed rapid and sustained improvement in MADRS score with REL-1017 in both de novo patients and the full analysis set."

"We also recently presented new compelling preclinical data demonstrating the beneficial effect of non-psychedelic/low dose psilocybin on multiple metabolic parameters in a rodent model of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD)," continued Mr. Traversa. "Based on these promising results, we intend to commence a single-ascending dose Phase 1 trial in obese patients with steatotic liver disease in early 2024 to define the pharmacokinetic, safety, and tolerability profile of our modified-release psilocybin formulation in this population, followed by a Phase 2a trial in the same patient population to establish clinical proof-of-concept. Importantly, there are currently no approved drugs for MASLD, and these initial pre-clinical data support the therapeutic potential of non-psychedelic/low dose psilocybin."

Recent Corporate Highlights

  • Enrollment is ongoing in Reliance II (study 302) and Relight (study 304), two sister pivotal Phase 3 trials of REL-1017 for the adjunctive treatment of MDD.

  • Announced results from recently completed Reliance-OLS (study 310), a long-term, open-label study of REL-1017 in MDD.

  • Rapid and sustained improvements in MADRS score were observed with REL-1017 in both de novo patient and the full analysis sets.

  • Announced new preclinical data from novel modified-release psilocybin program to be presented at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) The Liver Meeting® 2023.

    • Data demonstrated the beneficial effect of non-psychedelic/low dose psilocybin on multiple metabolic parameters in a rodent model of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD).

  • Data presented from REL-1017 and psilocybin programs at the 36th European College of Neuropsychopharmacology (ECNP) Congress.

Upcoming Anticipated Milestones

  • Commence a Phase 1 trial in obese patients with steatotic liver disease in early 2024 to define the pharmacokinetic, safety and tolerability profile of the Company's modified-release psilocybin formulation, followed by a Phase 2a trial to establish clinical proof-of-concept.

  • Complete enrollment of Reliance II, which is planned to enroll approximately 300 patients, in the first half of 2024.

  • Complete enrollment of Relight (study 304), which is planned to enroll approximately 300 patients, in the second half of 2024.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

  • Research and development expense for the three months ended September 30, 2023, totaled $10.5 million, compared to $30.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022. The decrease was primarily associated with the completion of the Reliance I and Reliance III clinical studies in late 2022.

  • General and administrative expense for the three months ended September 30, 2023, totaled $12.2 million, compared to $8.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022. The increase was primarily driven by an increase in stock-based compensation.

  • Net cash used in operating activities for the three months ended September 30, 2023 totaled $11.6 million, compared to $26.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

  • Net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2023, was $22.0 million, or $0.73 per basic and diluted share, compared with a net loss of $39.4 million, or $1.31 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Financial Results

  • Research and development expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, totaled $40.1 million, compared to $86.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The decrease was primarily driven by a decrease in a study costs associated with the completion of Reliance I and III in late 2022.

  • General and administrative expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, totaled $36.8 million, compared to $36.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The increase was primarily driven by an increase in stock-based compensation.

  • Net cash used in operating activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 totaled $41.4 million, compared to $67.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

  • Net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 was $73.6 million and $119.1 million, respectively. The Company had a net loss of $2.45 and $4.04 per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

  • As of September 30, 2023, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of approximately $106.3 million, compared to cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of approximately $148.3 million at December 31, 2022.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Wednesday, November 8th at 4:30 PM ET

Toll Free:

888-886-7786

International:

416-764-8658

Conference ID:

54664628

Webcast:

https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1636783&tp_key=a6209aa189

About REL-1017

REL-1017, a new chemical entity (NCE) and novel NMDA receptor (NMDAR) channel blocker that preferentially targets hyperactive channels while maintaining physiological glutamatergic neurotransmission, is currently in late-stage development for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD). The ongoing clinical research program is designed to evaluate the potential for REL-1017 as a rapid-acting, oral, once-daily antidepressant treatment.

About Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

Relmada Therapeutics is a late-stage biotechnology company addressing diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), with a focus on major depressive disorder (MDD). Relmada's experienced and dedicated team is committed to making a difference in the lives of patients and their families. Relmada's lead program, REL-1017, is a new chemical entity (NCE) and novel NMDA receptor (NMDAR) channel blocker that preferentially targets hyperactive channels while maintaining physiological glutamatergic neurotransmission. REL-1017 is in late-stage development as an adjunctive treatment for MDD in adults. Relmada is also developing a novel non-psychedelic/low dose psilocybin for the treatment of metabolic indications. Learn more at www.relmada.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf. This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Any statement that is not historical in nature is a forward-looking statement and may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "will," "will likely result," "will continue," "plans to," "potential," "promising," and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including potential failure of clinical trial results to demonstrate statistically and/or clinically significant evidence of efficacy and/or safety, failure of top-line results to accurately reflect the complete results of the trial, failure of the 310 open-label study to accurately reflect the results of the ongoing 302 and 304 blinded, randomized and controlled studies, failure to obtain regulatory approval of REL-1017 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, failure of the psilocybin program to advance to later stages of development, and the other risk factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" set forth in the Company's reports filed with the SEC from time to time. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Relmada undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers are cautioned that it is not possible to predict or identify all the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect future results and that the risks described herein should not be a complete list.

Investor Contact:

Tim McCarthy
LifeSci Advisors
[email protected] 

Media Inquiries:

Corporate Communications
[email protected] 

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



As of





September 30,

As of


2023
(Unaudited)

December 31,
2022

Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents

$

6,698,599

$

5,395,905

Short-term investments

99,568,502


142,926,781

Other receivables

-


512,432

Prepaid expenses

2,834,037


4,035,186

Total current assets

109,101,138


152,870,304

Other assets

47,715


34,875

Total assets

$

109,148,853

$

152,905,179









Commitments and Contingencies (See Note 6)
















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$

2,856,752

$

5,261,936

Accrued expenses

5,565,466


7,206,941

Total current liabilities

8,422,218


12,468,877









Stockholders' Equity:







Class A convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 3,500,000 shares
     authorized, none issued and outstanding

-


-

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 150,000,000 shares authorized, 30,099,203
     shares issued and outstanding

30,099


30,099

Additional paid-in capital

636,434,059


602,517,138

Accumulated deficit

(535,737,523)


(462,110,935)

Total stockholders' equity

100,726,635


140,436,302

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

109,148,853

$

152,905,179

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)



Three months ended

Nine months ended


September 30,

September 30,


2023

2022

2023

2022

Operating expenses:











Research and development

$

10,454,072

$

30,529,108

$

40,055,287

$

86,454,632

General and administrative

12,238,566


8,208,053


36,817,686


36,092,024

Total operating expenses

22,692,638


38,737,161


76,872,973


122,546,656

















Loss from operations

(22,692,638)


(38,737,161)


(76,872,973)


(122,546,656)

















Other (expenses) income:















Gain on settlement of fees

-


-


-


6,351,606

Interest/investment income, net

1,321,441


827,614


3,892,478


1,544,898

Realized loss on short-term investments

(51,714)


(561,648)


(718,422)


(552,171)

Unrealized (loss) gain on short-term investments

(579,147)


(947,512)


72,329


(3,897,135)

















Total other (expense) income – net

690,580


(681,546)


3,246,385


3,447,198

















Net loss

$

(22,002,058)

$

(39,418,707)

$

(73,626,588)

$

(119,099,458)

















Loss per common share – basic and diluted

$

(0.73)

$

(1.31)

$

(2.45)

$

(4.04)

















Weighted average number of common shares
     outstanding – basic and diluted

30,099,203


30,063,735


30,099,203


29,470,198

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity

(Unaudited)



Nine months ended September 30, 2023


Common Stock

Additional
Paid-in

Accumulated





Shares

Par Value

Capital

Deficit

Total

Balance – December 31, 2022

30,099,203

$

30,099

$

602,517,138

$

(462,110,935)

$

140,436,302

Stock-based compensation

-


-


11,354,466


-


11,354,466

Net loss

-


-


-


(26,321,576)


(26,321,576)

Balance – March 31, 2023

30,099,203


30,099


613,871,604


(488,432,511)


125,469,192

Stock-based compensation

-


-


11,169,517


-


11,169,517

Net loss

-


-


-


(25,302,954)


(25,302,954)

Balance – June 30, 2023

30,099,203

$

30,099

$

625,041,121

$

(513,735,465)

$

111,335,755

Stock-based compensation

-


-


11,392,938


-


11,392,938

Net loss

-


-


-


(22,002,058)


(22,002,058)

Balance – September 30, 2023

30,099,203


30,099


636,434,059


(535,737,523)


100,726,635



Nine months ended September 30, 2022


Common Stock

Additional
Paid-in

Accumulated





Shares

Par Value

Capital

Deficit

Total

Balance – December 31, 2021

27,740,147

$

27,740

$

513,304,258

$

(305,067,112)

$

208,264,886

Stock-based compensation

-


-


11,930,681


-


11,930,681

ATM offering, net

1,609,343


1,610


29,581,932


-


29,583,542

Warrant exercised for cash

33,334


33


299,973


-


300,006

Options exercised for cash

20,000


20


64,780


-


64,800

Net loss

-


-


-


(39,745,783)


(39,745,783)

Balance – March 31, 2022

29,402,824


29,403


555,181,624


(344,812,895)


210,398,132

Stock-based compensation

-


-


12,295,016


-


12,295,016

Warrant exercised for cash

91,058


91


595,259


-


595,350

Options exercised for cash

45,812


46


352,698


-


352,744

ATM offering, net of offering costs

484,900


485


13,144,572


-


13,145,057

    Net loss

-


-


-


(39,934,968)


(39,934,968)

Balance – June 30, 2022

30,024,594


30,025


581,569,169


(384,747,863)


196,851,331

Stock-based compensation

-


-


8,343,139


-


8,343,139

Warrant exercised for cash

51,527


51


332,865


-


332,916

Options exercised for cash

17,886


18


286,158


-


286,176

Share exchange – Pre-funded warrants, net
     of fees

(1,452,016)


(1,452)


(48,548)


-


(50,000)

    Net loss

-


-


-


(39,418,707)


(39,418,707)

Balance – September 30, 2022

28,641,991

$

28,642

$

590,482,783

$

(424,166,570)

$

166,344,855

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)



Nine months ended


September 30,


2023

2022

Cash flows from operating activities





Net loss

$

(73,626,588)

$

(119,099,458)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:







     Stock-based compensation

33,916,921


32,568,836

     Realized loss on short-term investments

718,422


552,171

     Unrealized (gain) loss on short-term investments

(72,329)


3,897,135

     Change in operating assets and liabilities:







Lease payment receivable

-


86,377

Other receivable

512,432


-

Prepaid expenses and other assets

1,188,309


8,359,994

Accounts payable

(2,405,184)


(766,661)

Accrued expenses

(1,641,475)


6,482,889

Net cash used in operating activities

(41,409,492)


(67,918,717)









Cash flows from investing activities







Purchase of short-term investments

(57,151,963)


(38,993,173)

Sale of short-term investments

99,864,149


60,382,229

Net cash provided by investing activities

42,712,186


21,389,056









Cash flows from financing activities







Payment of fees for warrants issued for common stock

-


(50,000)

Proceeds from issuance of common stock – net

-


42,728,599

Proceeds from options exercised for common stock

-


703,720

Proceeds from warrants exercised for common stock

-


1,228,272

Net cash provided by financing activities

-


44,610,591









Net increase /(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

1,302,694


(1,919,070)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period

5,395,905


44,443,439

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

$

6,698,599


42,524,369









Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
















Non-cash investing and financing activities:







Share exchange for Pre-funded warrants

$

-

$

1,452

SOURCE Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

Also from this source

Relmada Therapeutics to Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on November 8, 2023

Relmada Therapeutics to Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on November 8, 2023

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLMD), a late-stage biotechnology company addressing diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), today...
Relmada Therapeutics to Present New Preclinical Data on its Psilocybin Program at AASLD The Liver Meeting® 2023

Relmada Therapeutics to Present New Preclinical Data on its Psilocybin Program at AASLD The Liver Meeting® 2023

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLMD), a late-stage biotechnology company addressing diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), today...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Earnings

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.