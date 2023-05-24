Relmada Therapeutics to Present Data at the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology 2023 Annual Meeting

CORAL GABLES, Fla., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLMD), a late-stage biotechnology company addressing diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), today announced that clinical data related to REL-1017, the company's lead product candidate, will be presented in-person in two late-breaking poster presentations at the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology 2023 Annual Meeting. The conference is being held Tuesday, May 30 – Friday, June 2, 2023, in Miami, FL.

Details of the poster presentations are as follows:

Poster Session I: Wednesday, May 31, from 11:15 AM – 1:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 31, from – Title: Efficacy and Safety of Esmethadone (REL-1017) in Patients with Major Depressive Disorder and Inadequate Response to Standard Antidepressants: A Phase 3 Randomized Controlled Trial

Poster Session II: Thursday, June 1 , from 12:30 PM – 2:15 PM ET

, from – Title: No Indication of Abuse Potential and Absence of Withdrawal Signs and Symptoms From Esmethadone (REL-1017): Results From a Phase 3 Randomized Controlled Trial in Patients With Major Depressive Disorder

The posters will be available at https://www.relmada.com/science/data-and-publications at the conclusion of the conference. Further information on the conference can be found here: https://ascpp.org/ascp-meetings/ascp-annual-meeting/.

About REL-1017

REL-1017, a new chemical entity (NCE) and novel NMDA receptor (NMDAR) channel blocker that preferentially targets hyperactive channels while maintaining physiological glutamatergic neurotransmission, is currently in late-stage development for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD). The ongoing Reliance Clinical Research Program is designed to evaluate the potential for REL-1017 as a rapid-acting, oral, once-daily antidepressant treatment.

About Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

Relmada Therapeutics is a late-stage biotechnology company addressing diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), with a focus on major depressive disorder (MDD). Relmada's experienced and dedicated team is committed to making a difference in the lives of patients and their families. Relmada's lead program, REL-1017, is a new chemical entity (NCE) and novel NMDA receptor (NMDAR) channel blocker that preferentially targets hyperactive channels while maintaining physiological glutamatergic neurotransmission. REL-1017 is in late-stage development as an adjunctive treatment for MDD in adults. Learn more at www.relmada.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf. This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Any statement that is not historical in nature is a forward-looking statement and may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "will," "will likely result," "will continue," "plans to," "potential," "promising," and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including potential failure of Reliance trial results to demonstrate clinically significant evidence of efficacy and/or safety, failure of top-line results to accurately reflect the complete results of the trial, failure to obtain regulatory approval of REL-1017 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, and the other risk factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" set forth in the Company's reports filed with the SEC from time to time. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Relmada undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers are cautioned that it is not possible to predict or identify all the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect future results and that the risks described herein should not be a complete list.

Investor Contact:

Tim McCarthy

LifeSci Advisors

[email protected]

Media Inquiries:

Corporate Communications

[email protected]

