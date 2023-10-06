Relmada Therapeutics to Present Data from its REL-1017 and Psilocybin Programs at the 36th European College of Neuropsychopharmacology (ECNP) Congress

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLMD), a late-stage biotechnology company addressing diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), today announced that it will present three posters at the upcoming 36th European College of Neuropsychopharmacology (ECNP) Congress, taking place October 7-10, 2023, in Barcelona, Spain.

Details of the poster presentations are as follows:

Date & Time of Presentations: Sunday, October 8, 2023, 12:35-2:00pm CEST

Poster Title: Efficacy of esmethadone in patients with major depressive disorder and antidepressant tolerance (antidepressant tachyphylaxis) Poster Number: P.0165

The posters will be available in the Data and Publications section of the Relmada website following the conclusion of the event. For additional information about ECNP 2023, click here.

About REL-1017

REL-1017, a new chemical entity (NCE) and novel NMDA receptor (NMDAR) channel blocker that preferentially targets hyperactive channels while maintaining physiological glutamatergic neurotransmission, is currently in late-stage development for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD). The ongoing Clinical Research Program is designed to evaluate the potential for REL-1017 as a rapid-acting, oral, once-daily antidepressant treatment. In addition to the long-term, open-label study of REL-1017, the Phase 3 development program for REL-1017 as an adjunctive treatment for MDD also includes the recently initiated Relight (Study 304) Phase 3, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial and the ongoing Reliance II (Study 302) trial. Relight and Reliance II have the same key study design parameters.

About Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

Relmada Therapeutics is a late-stage biotechnology company addressing diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), with a focus on major depressive disorder (MDD). Relmada's experienced and dedicated team is committed to making a difference in the lives of patients and their families. Relmada's lead program, REL-1017, is a new chemical entity (NCE) and novel NMDA receptor (NMDAR) channel blocker that preferentially targets hyperactive channels while maintaining physiological glutamatergic neurotransmission. REL-1017 is in late-stage development as an adjunctive treatment for MDD in adults. Learn more at www.relmada.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf. This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Any statement that is not historical in nature is a forward-looking statement and may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "will," "will likely result," "will continue," "plans to," "potential," "promising," and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including potential failure of clinical trial results to demonstrate statistically and/or clinically significant evidence of efficacy and/or safety, failure of top-line results to accurately reflect the complete results of the trial, failure of the 310 open-label study to accurately reflect the results of the ongoing 302 and 304 blinded, randomized and controlled studies, failure to obtain regulatory approval of REL-1017 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, and the other risk factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" set forth in the Company's reports filed with the SEC from time to time. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Relmada undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers are cautioned that it is not possible to predict or identify all the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect future results and that the risks described herein should not be a complete list.

