Relmada Therapeutics to Present Data from its REL-1017 and Psilocybin Programs at the 36th European College of Neuropsychopharmacology (ECNP) Congress

News provided by

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

06 Oct, 2023, 07:30 ET

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLMD), a late-stage biotechnology company addressing diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), today announced that it will present three posters at the upcoming 36th European College of Neuropsychopharmacology (ECNP) Congress, taking place October 7-10, 2023, in Barcelona, Spain.

Details of the poster presentations are as follows:
Date & Time of Presentations: Sunday, October 8, 2023, 12:35-2:00pm CEST

  • Poster Title: Efficacy of esmethadone in patients with major depressive disorder and antidepressant tolerance (antidepressant tachyphylaxis)
    • Poster Number: P.0165
  • Poster Title: No indication of abuse potential and absence of withdrawal from esmethadone in patients with major depressive disorder
    • Poster Number: P.0166
  • Poster Title: Behavioral effects of a 14-day repeated treatment with psilocybin at a low non-psychedelic dose: a preliminary study in C57BL/6J mice
    • Poster Number: P.0399

The posters will be available in the Data and Publications section of the Relmada website following the conclusion of the event. For additional information about ECNP 2023, click here.

About REL-1017

REL-1017, a new chemical entity (NCE) and novel NMDA receptor (NMDAR) channel blocker that preferentially targets hyperactive channels while maintaining physiological glutamatergic neurotransmission, is currently in late-stage development for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD). The ongoing Clinical Research Program is designed to evaluate the potential for REL-1017 as a rapid-acting, oral, once-daily antidepressant treatment. In addition to the long-term, open-label study of REL-1017, the Phase 3 development program for REL-1017 as an adjunctive treatment for MDD also includes the recently initiated Relight (Study 304) Phase 3, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial and the ongoing Reliance II (Study 302) trial.  Relight and Reliance II have the same key study design parameters.

About Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

Relmada Therapeutics is a late-stage biotechnology company addressing diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), with a focus on major depressive disorder (MDD). Relmada's experienced and dedicated team is committed to making a difference in the lives of patients and their families. Relmada's lead program, REL-1017, is a new chemical entity (NCE) and novel NMDA receptor (NMDAR) channel blocker that preferentially targets hyperactive channels while maintaining physiological glutamatergic neurotransmission. REL-1017 is in late-stage development as an adjunctive treatment for MDD in adults. Learn more at www.relmada.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf. This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Any statement that is not historical in nature is a forward-looking statement and may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "will," "will likely result," "will continue," "plans to," "potential," "promising," and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including potential failure of clinical trial results to demonstrate statistically and/or clinically significant evidence of efficacy and/or safety, failure of top-line results to accurately reflect the complete results of the trial, failure of the 310 open-label study to accurately reflect the results of the ongoing 302 and 304 blinded, randomized and controlled studies, failure to obtain regulatory approval of REL-1017 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, and the other risk factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" set forth in the Company's reports filed with the SEC from time to time. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Relmada undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers are cautioned that it is not possible to predict or identify all the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect future results and that the risks described herein should not be a complete list.

Investor Contact: 
Tim McCarthy
LifeSci Advisors
[email protected]

Media Inquiries: 
Corporate Communications
[email protected]

SOURCE Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

Also from this source

Relmada Therapeutics Announces Efficacy and Safety Results from the Phase 3 Long-Term Study of REL-1017 in Major Depressive Disorder

Relmada Therapeutics Announces Efficacy and Safety Results from the Phase 3 Long-Term Study of REL-1017 in Major Depressive Disorder

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLMD), a late-stage biotechnology company addressing diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), today...
Relmada Therapeutics Announces Dosing of First Patient in Relight, a Phase 3 Trial of REL-1017 for the Adjunctive Treatment of Major Depressive Disorder

Relmada Therapeutics Announces Dosing of First Patient in Relight, a Phase 3 Trial of REL-1017 for the Adjunctive Treatment of Major Depressive Disorder

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLMD), a late-stage biotechnology company addressing diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), today...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.