Relocating to Atlanta, RootsRated Media Secures $6.5 Million Series A Financing Round Led by TechOperators

"One of the biggest problems for small businesses is creating, distributing, and measuring content that fuels meaningful customer experiences," said Dave Gould, General Partner at TechOperators. "SMB marketers need a done-for-you content marketing solution that simplifies content marketing. We're big believers in tech-enabled services for lean marketing teams."

Content powers the customer experience, making content marketing integral for any brand looking to build a meaningful relationship with consumers. Founded in 2012 in Chattanooga, TN, RootsRated Media helps SMB marketers source, distribute, and measure content through its Compass platform and suite of tech-enabled services. The company has focused operations in two initial verticals: the outdoor apparel vertical, and the destination marketing vertical. Clients include, among others, Osprey Packs, Rentskis.com, Utah Office of Tourism, and Atlanta CVB. The company has offices in Chattanooga, TN, and is relocating to Atlanta, GA.

"TechOperators believes what we believe: that to build a great business around content marketing for small teams, technology must be supported by strong services," said Fynn Glover, Founder/CEO of RootsRated Media. "Chattanooga has been an incredible city from which to launch RootsRated Media. As we've expanded our vision and grown our team, we've become convicted that Atlanta is the right home for the company for its next phase of growth. We're currently looking for a number of people in engineering, sales, marketing and customer success."

About RootsRated Media

RootsRated Media offers its partners a content marketing platform and supporting services that allow lean marketing teams to easily and efficiently source, distribute, and measure content to drive customer awareness, acquisition, and retention. For more information, visit https://rootsrated.media/

About TechOperators

Atlanta-based TechOperators invests in emerging software companies with high growth potential. The fund looks for entrepreneurs building emerging growth stage companies with defensible positions in large and growing markets. The fund initially invests $2-4 million and continues to support and build value with portfolio companies as they grow.

About Fidelis Capital

Fidelis Capital provides growth financing and strategic support to emerging companies in the Southern U.S. We partner with management to help our portfolio companies achieve their full potential.

About Alerion Ventures

Alerion Ventures is an evergreen venture capital firm focused on early-stage investments in scalable startups. Based in Charleston, SC, Alerion partners with entrepreneurs throughout the Southeast.

