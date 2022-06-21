Relogix's New Pricing Model Brings Simplicity and Flexibility for Organizations Adapting to a Hybrid Workplace

The leader in occupancy analytics rolls out new features and capabilities that give companies the truest picture of the evolving working styles and preferences, necessary to creating great hybrid workplace experiences

OTTAWA, ON, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Relogix, a leading occupancy analytics provider for hybrid workplace monitoring and performance, today announced the launch of its new pricing model, which brings flexibility and elasticity in organizations' technology necessary to understand and act on changing workplace behaviors. The "Occupancy and Utilization" plan provides clients with a more holistic view into occupancy data captured by people counter, area and desk-level sensors and insights from the Relogix Conexus platform.

The COVID-19 pandemic drastically shifted the entire workplace landscape, and particularly employees' workplace behaviors and needs. Changing preferences are now the norm, and it's key for employers to create a flexible and elastic environment that supports the shifting patterns of work. In order to make accurate decisions, companies need to have a true picture of how their office spaces are actually being utilized each day. However, choosing the right sensors to access real-time data of employees' office behaviors can be very complex. Relogix's occupancy analytics platform combines data from all sensor types to provide a detailed, straightforward view into employee patterns.

Through this new pricing model and their approach to occupancy analytics, Relogix has dramatically simplified a company's ability to collect and analyze the data they need to understand employees' actual working behaviors. Instead of trying to figure out what is the best sensor for each space type, (i.e. people counters or desk level), organizations can focus on the business outcomes they want to achieve. This expanded access to real-time behavioral data, along with new features, such as Conexus Workplace Analytics, live support, and monitoring across a streamlined platform, ensures employers are working with the most accurate insights necessary to make key decisions shaping the future of their workplace.

"As organizations begin welcoming employees back into their offices, many are finding that they no longer have the types of space that reflects changing needs and behaviors," said Andrew Millar, Relogix CEO. "With our new pricing model combined with our approach to occupancy analytics we've simplified an organization's ability to access to real-time technological insights and behavioral data that will enable them to better understand how people use their office space today, so that they can create a more purposeful hybrid workplace for their people. The future of work is flexible and elastic, and organizations need technology and analytics solutions to match."

Additionally, new meeting and collaboration tabs offer real-time visualization of the selected space, highlighting active room performance. Utilizing this data, organizations receive detailed insights into their employees' office habits for better space optimization and utilization. Through this new pricing model, customers no longer need to focus on the amount of sensor types – people counters or desk level – they need. Rather, customers can just focus on what floor(s) that they need a true picture of its occupancy and space utilization.

The new pricing model starts at $0.09 per square foot per month and includes access to Relogix's sensor data, including people counting, area-based, and desk level insights. For an additional $0.02 per square foot per month, Relogix can include booking data from many popular third-party booking systems.

To learn more about Relogix and its pricing models, visit: https://www.relogix.com/pricing/.

About Relogix

Relogix empowers productive work from anywhere. Relogix provides insightful, actionable and predictive workplace analytics so companies can create better experiences for their people. Founded in 2010, Relogix is focused on solving customer outcomes by combining data and technology. To learn more, visit: www.relogix.com.

SOURCE Relogix Inc.