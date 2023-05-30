ReloQuest CEO Darin Karp Named Recipient of Prestigious CHPA Industry Impact Award

WESTON, Fla., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ReloQuest, the largest independent and unbiased temporary housing marketplace and business solution, proudly announces that its Founder and CEO, Darin Karp, has been awarded the CHPA Industry Impact Award for his significant contributions to the Corporate Housing Industry.

Darin Karp, Founder and CEO of ReloQuest
The award, which is only given out periodically to individuals who have had a profound impact on the industry, recognizes Darin's tireless efforts to drive innovation, improve efficiency and save time for corporate clients and travelers seeking the best temporary accommodations at the most competitive prices.

"Darin's unwavering dedication to our clients and his visionary leadership have been instrumental in disrupting the industry and bringing about positive change," said Jeff Mahoney, Chief Operating Officer of ReloQuest. "This award is a well-deserved recognition of his incredible achievements and the countless hours he has invested in making ReloQuest the premier platform for finding the perfect housing solutions for corporate clients and their employees."

Since launching the ReloQuest platform in 2015, Darin has been a trailblazer in the industry, bringing transparency and unparalleled value to clients looking for unbiased and comprehensive temporary housing solutions. Under his leadership, ReloQuest has grown to become the largest independent platform of its kind, connecting clients with top-quality, vetted properties from around the world.

"It is an incredible honor to receive this award," said Darin Karp. "I am passionate about the Corporate Housing Industry and am committed to helping our clients find the best possible solutions for their temporary housing needs. This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire team at ReloQuest. I want to thank the CHPA for this recognition, and I look forward to continuing to drive innovation and excellence in the years to come."

The CHPA Industry Impact Award is a highly prestigious recognition, and Darin's selection as the latest recipient underscores the significance of his contributions to the industry. With ReloQuest, he has transformed how corporate clients and travelers find temporary accommodations, driving efficiency and delivering real value to clients worldwide.

About ReloQuest:
ReloQuest is the largest independent and unbiased temporary housing marketplace and business solution, providing clients and travelers with the best temporary accommodations at the most competitive prices in over 190 Countries. Since 2015, the company has been dedicated to improving the overall experience for searching and booking temporary furnished accommodations while creating efficiency, saving clients time and money, and delivering unparalleled value. For more information about ReloQuest visit https://reloquest.com/

CONTACT: Jeana Giordano, Global Director of Communications, [email protected]

SOURCE ReloQuest Inc.

