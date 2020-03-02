ReloQuest Inc. Receives Four Nominations for the Serviced Apartment Awards, London-Best Technology

ReloQuest is honored to have won the Serviced Apartment Global Award for Best Short-Term Rental Platform in 2019 from International Hospitality Media-Serviced Apartment Awards-selected for making an impact for customers, driving innovation, and serviced apartment adoption.

At ReloQuest, we attribute much of our success to our in-house engineering team, who continually advance the technology by working hand-in-hand with our product team to transform concepts to completed solutions. Lead by ReloQuest CTO, Ilan Berkner, the team looks ahead to solve today's client challenges and prepare Clients, and ReloQuest Verified Suppliers for the future of travel management in a sector that grew by seven percent in 2019 to a total of $115 billion according to Skift research.

Our team of skilled engineers, designers, and project managers work in a highly collaborative cross-functional environment to continuously improve and transform how ReloQuest serves its clients and, in turn, how the rental accommodations and hospitality sector does business.

Ilan Berkner, CTO stated, "Our team continues to put our customers first. We understand the importance of ensuring that our first to market solutions correspond to the complex, demanding and real-time environments our customers operate in. Together with our product team, we listen and work to quickly introduce new features to further enhance collaboration and integration with our customers."

ReloQuest is the industry leader and the only housing platform that provides an independent, unbiased, and fully transparent solution to global mobility clients and individuals in need of sourcing serviced apartments, corporate housing, and hotels worldwide.

ReloQuest provides access to the largest global marketplace and has altered the competitive landscape for temporary housing by giving suppliers equal visibility and facilitating global reach to corporate housing, serviced apartments and hotels in most cities around the world. ReloQuest represents a network of Verified Suppliers in 92+ countries, including North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Africa.

A streamlined guest experience, images of property options, and insightful metrics via award-winning technology are available to clients and travelers at the press of a button on the ReloQuest platform. Real-time data and business intelligence reporting provide an overall view of the client's business, market trends, spends by departments, cost savings, cost compliance, budget variance, reservation, and average rates.

ReloQuest integrates clients, suppliers, and guests throughout the process of their relocation. A transparent and intuitive business solution, ReloQuest increases efficiency up to a reported 80%, assists in determining the best options, reports data, provides actionable insight, and impacts ROI. Select and manage a global supply chain, analyze reservation data, create flexible workflows, and integrate with relocation management software.

