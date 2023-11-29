ReloQuest, Inc. Receives Super-Star Award in Product/Service Innovation from Altair Global

WESTON, Fla., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ReloQuest, Inc., a leading provider of innovative solutions for sourcing furnished accommodations, proudly announces its receipt of the prestigious Super-Star Award in Product/Service Innovation from Altair Global. This esteemed recognition highlights ReloQuest's unparalleled commitment to revolutionizing the landscape of travel and global mobility solutions for corporate clients worldwide.

Darin Karp, Founder and CEO of ReloQuest Inc.
Darin Karp, ReloQuest CEO accepting the Super-Star Award in Product/Service Innovation from Altair Global
The Super-Star Award, presented by Altair Global, a key player in global talent mobility, signifies ReloQuest's outstanding dedication to pioneering advancements in the realm of furnished accommodations. This accolade acknowledges the company's groundbreaking contributions and transformative impact within the industry.

Upon receiving this esteemed award, ReloQuest's CEO, Darin Karp, expressed profound gratitude, stating, "We are incredibly appreciative and honored to receive the Super-Star Award in Product/Service Innovation from Altair Global. This recognition validates our relentless pursuit of innovative solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of our clients in the realm of corporate travel and global mobility."

Karp further emphasized ReloQuest's unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled services, saying, "This award reinforces our commitment to continue providing unmatched innovative solutions that empower organizations to efficiently source furnished accommodations for their traveling employees. We remain dedicated to driving excellence and revolutionizing the way businesses navigate the challenges of corporate travel."

ReloQuest's innovative platform empowers businesses with an advanced suite of tools and technology, enabling seamless and efficient access to a global network of furnished accommodations. The company's forward-thinking approach and dedication to client-centric solutions have solidified its position as an industry leader in corporate travel and global mobility services.

ReloQuest, Inc. is a cutting-edge technology company specializing in providing innovative solutions for sourcing furnished accommodations. With a commitment to redefining the landscape of corporate travel and global mobility, ReloQuest offers a comprehensive platform that enables businesses to efficiently access a vast network of furnished accommodations worldwide.

