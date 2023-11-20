ReloQuest Inc. Welcomes Daisy Sinclair as new Vice President of Client Engagement

ReloQuest, Inc.

Nov. 20, 2023

WESTON, Fla., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ReloQuest Inc., a pioneer in the technology-driven corporate accommodation industry is delighted to announce the appointment of Daisy Sinclair as its new Vice President of Client Engagement. Daisy's wealth of experience and expertise is set to play a pivotal role in supporting ReloQuest's commitment to delivering unparalleled client experiences. 

Daisy Sinclair Vice President of Client Engagement
With over 24 years of experience in the relocation and corporate housing industry, Daisy brings a proven track record of cultivating robust client relationships, driving exceptional customer satisfaction, and executing strategic initiatives aligned with growth objectives. Her appointment underscores ReloQuest's steadfast dedication to prioritizing client engagement and nurturing long-term partnerships. 

In her capacity as Vice President of Client Engagement, Daisy will spearhead and expand ReloQuest's client engagement goals. She will work closely with the executive team to craft and execute strategies aimed at enhancing the overall client experience, boosting client satisfaction, and ensuring ReloQuest continues to meet and exceed the evolving needs of its clients. 

ReloQuest's Chief Operating Officer, Jeff Mahoney, expressed enthusiasm about Daisy Sinclair's joining the team, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Daisy Sinclair to ReloQuest. Her extensive industry knowledge and unwavering commitment to client success make her the perfect fit for this role. We believe Daisy's leadership will be pivotal in reinforcing ReloQuest's reputation for exceptional client service." 

Daisy Sinclair shared her excitement regarding her new role at ReloQuest Inc., saying, "I am honored to be a part of ReloQuest's dynamic team. I have long admired the company's dedication to client satisfaction and its innovative solutions. I look forward to working closely with our clients to deliver outstanding service and drive continued growth for ReloQuest." 

ReloQuest Inc. stands as a leading provider of technology solutions for the relocation and corporate housing industry. Driven by a commitment to innovation and unparalleled customer service, ReloQuest empowers relocation professionals enabling them to streamline processes, efficiently manage inventory, and enhance the overall client experience. The company's trusted platform is relied upon by businesses and service providers globally, facilitating improved efficiency, reduced costs, and sustainable growth. 

