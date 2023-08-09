ReloQuest, Inc. Welcomes Jennifer Marsland as New VP of Business Development

News provided by

ReloQuest Inc.

09 Aug, 2023, 07:12 ET

Leading Technology Company Strengthens Sales Leadership with Accomplished Industry Professional

WESTON, Fla., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ReloQuest Inc., a pioneer in the technology-driven corporate accommodation industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jennifer Marsland as the Vice President of Business Development. With a wealth of experience and a proven track record in driving corporate growth and cultivating strategic partnerships within the travel space, Marsland will significantly expand ReloQuest's market presence and facilitate new business opportunities.

Continue Reading
Jennifer Marsland, VP of Business Development
Jennifer Marsland, VP of Business Development

Jennifer Marsland brings over 14 years of executive leadership experience to her new role at ReloQuest. Her expertise in business development, sales strategy, and relationship management will be instrumental in strengthening the company's operations and fostering collaboration across key industries. 

"Jennifer Marsland's extensive background and accomplishments in business development make her the ideal professional to lead our sales team and accelerate our growth trajectory," said Darin Karp, Founder and CEO of ReloQuest, Inc. "Her strategic mindset, deep industry knowledge, and commitment to client success align perfectly with our company values. We are excited to welcome her to our team."

Jennifer is a dynamic, results-oriented sales team leader with demonstrated growth and execution of business objectives in SaaS, technology, business development, startups, and strategic alliances. Before joining ReloQuest, Marsland successfully identified market opportunities, resulting in substantial revenue growth. Her ability to forge strong relationships with partners, clients, and internal teams has consistently yielded exceptional results. She will be integral to developing and managing ReloQuest's sales team. 

Jennifer's career history includes over 14 years at Egencia, an American Express Global Business Travel Company. Her expertise includes an extensive background in Travel Technologies, Business Intelligence, Financial Planning & Consolidation, Reporting, Data Management, Identity and Access Management, Security, Identity Verification, and Digital Identity.

"I am thrilled to be joining the ReloQuest team at such an exciting time in the company's journey," said Jennifer Marsland, VP of Business Development at ReloQuest, Inc. "ReloQuest's innovative technology and dedication to delivering value to its clients align perfectly with my passion for fostering strategic partnerships and driving business growth. I look forward to contributing to the company's continued success."

Marsland's appointment underscores ReloQuest's commitment to further developing its global market presence. With her expertise, the company is well-positioned to continue its mission of revolutionizing the corporate accommodation industry through advanced technology and exceptional client service. 

Jennifer earned a Master of Business Administration, M.B.A. from DeVry University, Keller Graduate School of Management, Tampa, FL, and a Bachelor of Arts, B.A. Sociology from the University of Vermont, Burlington, VT.

About ReloQuest, Inc.:
ReloQuest, Inc. is a pioneering technology company that provides innovative solutions for the corporate relocation industry. Through its advanced platform, ReloQuest streamlines and enhances the relocation process by offering comprehensive data, real-time inventory availability, and efficient communication channels. The company's commitment to cutting-edge technology and exceptional service has made it a trusted partner for corporations and relocation professionals worldwide.

SOURCE ReloQuest Inc.

Also from this source

ReloQuest CEO Darin Karp Named Recipient of Prestigious CHPA Industry Impact Award

ReloQuest RQ PRO Solution Wins Best Use of Technology at The Serviced Apartment Awards London

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.