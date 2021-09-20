ReloQuest Inc. Wins Best Service Provider at 2021 Serviced Apartment Awards for Pioneering Patent-pending Solutions

ReloQuest is the industry's leading and most advanced technology platform used to source, compare, and book global business travel accommodations. ReloQuest has pioneered patent-pending solutions that have modernized the corporate housing industry.

This award for Best Service Provider is ReloQuest's second consecutive win, following previous accolades from the Serviced Apartments organization, where ReloQuest was awarded The Best Use of Technology for two successive years. ReloQuest provides the most trusted platform created by industry veterans with over 100 years of combined industry experience.

Darin Karp, ReloQuest Founder and CEO, stated, "This award is especially significant because in a year laden with challenges for our entire industry, ReloQuest is being recognized for going above and beyond to support our client's, and their assignees. It demonstrates our continued commitment to create the most advanced and intuitive technology combined with unmatched levels of service including live 24/7/365 support. Specifically, our RQ Pro business solution that includes Service Tracker℠ and Direct Connect℠ , both industry-first technology solutions, were created this past year to further service the needs of our Clients and their travelers."

ReloQuest provides travelers with an unrivaled user experience, delivering the largest selection of housing options with access to over 1 million accommodations in over 185 countries, at the most competitive rates. The solution has transformed the landscape for temporary housing by giving suppliers equal visibility and facilitating global reach to corporate housing, hotels, and serviced apartments around the world.

ReloQuest patent pending technology gives Corporations the ability to incorporate their travel policies into the travelers experience, creating more efficiency, flexible workflows, state-of-the-art user experiences and significant cost savings.

ReloQuest helps companies evaluate, reinvent, manage and administrate their housing programs across all employee populations, providing unmatched user experiences, real-time key metrics, significantly increases efficiency, cost containment, cost avoidance and cost savings up to 30% on their overall travel programs. For Traveling Employees – ReloQuest

About ReloQuest

ReloQuest is disrupting the corporate housing marketplace with technology that saves an average of 30% for companies. Access the largest global supply chain in 185 countries, with over 1 million unbiased options. As a multi-award-winning platform, ReloQuest provides forecasting data, metrics, and actionable insight to source better options and minimize organizational risk via integrated corporate policies, compliance and other patent pending features.

www.reloquest.com

