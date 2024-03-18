ReloQuest Names Christina Blondheim VP of Global Business Development

WESTON, Fla., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ReloQuest Inc., a trailblazer in technology-driven corporate accommodation solutions, announces the appointment of Christina Blondheim as Vice President of Global Business Development.

Christina Blondheim, Vice President of Global Business Development

Bringing a wealth of experience in problem-solving on a global scale, Christina Blondheim is poised to reinforce ReloQuest's steadfast dedication to providing unmatched consultation services to clients worldwide. Christina's expertise includes a proven track record in generating solutions in global housing accommodations and a firm commitment to fostering client success.

Her immersive experiences in culturally diverse locales such as Jordan, Turkey, and Uganda have equipped her with invaluable insights. Additionally, her engagements with industry peers in India, Dubai, and the UK have further fortified her expertise in international relocation strategies.

Christina's endeavors include holding key positions within esteemed organizations such as the Bay Area Mobility Management (BAMM) and the Minnesota Employee Relocation Council (MERC), where she has championed sponsorship initiatives and driven collaboration and growth.

ReloQuest is confident that Christina is prepared to lead initiatives to create client-based global mobility strategies, cater to diverse needs, and foster strategic partnerships to meet evolving client requirements.

Christina deeply understands the corporate housing industry, including market trends and client needs assessment. Her knowledge includes crafting compelling sales strategies tailored to different client segments and geographic regions.

"We are thrilled to welcome Christina back to the ReloQuest family," said Jeff Mahoney, Chief Operating Officer at ReloQuest, Inc. "Her wealth of experience and unwavering commitment to driving industry collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission. We are confident in delivering transformative solutions that redefine the corporate housing experience."

Christina Blondheim's appointment represents ReloQuest's ongoing commitment to exceptional client service. Her tireless quest for industry insight and innovative solutions aligns seamlessly with ReloQuest's leading position in the corporate housing sector. ReloQuest is poised to continue exemplary tailored client service standards in the global mobility landscape.

About ReloQuest Inc.

ReloQuest Inc. is a leading provider of innovative solutions in corporate housing and relocation management. With a commitment to excellence and a passion for driving industry-wide collaboration, ReloQuest empowers organizations to navigate the complexities of global mobility with ease. Through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled expertise, ReloQuest delivers comprehensive solutions that redefine the corporate housing experience.

