ReloQuest Provides Direct Access to the Largest Global Marketplace of Furnished Apartments and Hotels in over 90 Countries

ReloQuest Verified Suppliers are professionally managed providers that offer service guarantees. They are committed to meet and exceed industry standards and client requirements, inclusive of policy compliance and Duty of Care.

Darin Karp, ReloQuest Founder and CEO stated, "ReloQuest Verified Suppliers have committed to a service level guarantee to help clients mitigate risk and to provide program consistency. Our global community of suppliers include local suppliers to regional providers."

A streamlined guest experience, images of the property options and insightful metrics delivered via award-winning technology are available to clients and travelers at the press of a button. ReloQuest's Real-time Data and Business Intelligence Reporting provide an overall view of the company's business, market trends, spends by departments, cost savings, budget variance, reservations made, and average rates.

ReloQuest features advanced search options allowing users with specific preferences to instantly filter results by type of accommodation, budget, distance to local transit, their office, medical and academic services, or any place of interest within a specific mile radius of the travelers choice. Intuitive ReloQuest delivers a customer-centered user experience on a comprehensive platform that is easy to use.

Both travel management companies and relocation professionals can better serve travelers/employees via instant availability to locally managed suppliers.

ReloQuest's Direct Connect is a complete end to end service platform that documents service issues and their resolutions. It supports communication and provides measurable and actionable insight.

A convenient self-service or B2E (business to employee) feature allows SSO capabilities for clients to offer their employees direct access on any device to search, compare and book accommodations within mandated policy.

API integration allows TMC's and RMC's to access ReloQuest's data-receiving information based upon a preset group of parameters. Users can adhere to policy as required by their organizations. Displayed options are driven by specific, measurable, and reportable KPI's providing the user/employee full control of the experience while staying within corporate guidelines.

ReloQuest is honored to have won the 2019 Serviced Apartment Global Award for Best Short-Term Rental Platform, selected for making an impact for customers, driving innovation and corporate apartment adoption.

About ReloQuest

ReloQuest integrates clients, suppliers, and guests throughout the process of their accommodation. The aggregator technology simplifies the process of sourcing temporary accommodations while supplying: rapid implementation, genuine transparency, real-time data, substantial cost reduction, direct communication, and reported 80% increases in efficiency. ReloQuest delivers streamlined user experiences that meet specific user preferences. The business solution allows users to select and manage a global supply chain, analyze reservation data, create flexible workflows, and integrate with relocation management software. Dedicated to solving travel and relocation challenges, multi-award-winning ReloQuest serves the needs of today's global workforce and the companies that employee them.

