RelPro Extends Their Relationship Intelligence Solution Through Partnership With Crunchbase

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In a direct response to client requests, RelPro, the fast-growing B2B relationship intelligence platform, is announcing a new partnership with Crunchbase, the leading destination for millions of professionals who want to discover innovative companies, connect with the people behind them, and pursue new opportunities—from startups to the Fortune 1000. The relationship will increase the depth of RelPro's coverage of fast-growing small and mid-sized businesses, which are important segments targeted by many users of the RelPro platform.

The addition of Crunchbase's funding, firmographics and news content is consistent with RelPro's mission to deliver valuable insights and time-saving efficiencies to all professionals involved in B2B Business Development – across Marketing, Sales, Relationship Management and Research. RelPro aggregates best-in-class B2B company and decision-maker data, combining the coverage and efficiency benefits of automated machine-learning sources with the quality that comes from high-touch human data curation. Crunchbase data will be used to enable RelPro customers to find additional SMB companies in their targeted markets, learn more about those companies and be alerted to new developments at prospects and existing clients.

This new integration of Crunchbase data with RelPro's unique combination of quality intelligence on business decision-makers, powerful AI analytics and industry insights continues to strengthen RelPro's position as a valuable, time-saving resource for its rapidly-expanding client base of B2B Business Development professionals in particular across Financial Services, Professional Services and Life Science companies.

The benefits of the new partnership will be clear to RelPro clients in several measurable ways:

Crunchbase funding and firmographic data will power additional RelPro filters to identify fast-growing & innovative companies, and quickly identify targeted decision-makers

Incorporating Crunchbase content will provide additional clear and valuable insights in RelPro company profiles, and will be used to drive new RelPro analytics

The integration of additional data from a frequently-used best-in-class source will consolidate existing workflows into RelPro's easy-to-use experience that will save precious time for stretched business development professionals

"RelPro users are looking for smarter, more efficient ways to build relationships with fast-growing companies," said Martin Wise, RelPro Founder and CEO. "By adding Crunchbase data to the RelPro platform our customers will save time, they will gain additional analytics to identify new company prospects, and they will benefit from new research insights to help them develop informed relationships and turn those prospects into clients."

Crunchbase's data will be used to power new analytics, search filters and insights throughout the RelPro platform. "As Crunchbase builds its overall partner network, the combination of our business intelligence with RelPro's platform will provide value to their clients and increase the reach of Crunchbase's premium data, getting that valuable information in front of the people who need it most," said Nealesh Patel, Head of Business Development and Sales, Crunchbase.

RelPro users in Commercial Finance, Wealth Management and Private Equity targeting SMB companies are just some of the beneficiaries of this new partnership. "RelPro and Crunchbase are already valuable and high-quality components of my deal-sourcing process", said Geoffrey Baird, Operating Executive at Tailwind Capital and individual investor in RelPro. "Adding Crunchbase data to the easy and intuitive RelPro user experience will save me time and deliver valuable new insights."

Further new data partners and AI analytics are being added to the RelPro platform to deliver premium relationship intelligence solutions to Business Development professionals. More announcements will follow soon.

About RelPro

RelPro's Relationship Intelligence platform was built with the experience that there is no one nirvana source of B2B Company and Decision-Maker data – so why rely on one source of data? RelPro integrates data from best-in-class partners and the web to deliver a unique global database of over 7 million Companies & 150 million business decision-makers, allowing B2B Marketing, Sales and Relationship Management professionals to quickly identify new prospects and close deals faster. RelPro includes automated Prospect Research to quickly inform your outreach, and powerful Alerts that provide a call-to-action prompting timely interactions with prospects and clients. To learn more about RelPro, visit our website – www.relpro.com , give us a call – (888) 561 7890, send us an email – info@relpro.com, or sign up for a free trial now . To learn what our customers are saying about RelPro, read the reviews on G2 Crowd.

About Crunchbase

Crunchbase is the leading destination where you can discover innovative companies, connect with the people behind them, and pursue new opportunities. Over 50 million professionals--including entrepreneurs, investors, market researchers, and salespeople--trust Crunchbase to inform their business decisions. Companies all over the world rely on Crunchbase to power their applications, making over one billion calls to our API each year. At Crunchbase, our mission is to democratize the way innovators connect to opportunities.

