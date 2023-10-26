Reltime & MRHB Network bring Sharia compliant Web3 Services to faith sensitive customers

OSLO, Norway and SINGAPORE, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MRHB, hailed as the 'Best New Islamic Crypto Platform', has forged a strategic alliance with Reltime to integrate its shariah compliant products into the Reltime Ecosystem. This partnership aims to deliver sharia compliant digital assets and services for faith sensitive customers globally.



Sharia finance refers to how businesses and individuals raise capital in accordance with Sharia – the Islamic law. It refers to the types of investments that are permissible, ensuring socially responsible investments. Islamic finance is banking, lending, and saving practices that comply with Islamic law. Shariah/ Halal compliance focuses on an ethical framework of financial instruments and restricts potential harm from the conventional systems currently established. For example, it views lending as a relationship where interests cannot be earned. Sharia law also forbids investors to invest in companies that engage in unethical activities. The Islamic finance industry reached almost USD 4 trillion in 2021, with a growth rate of 17%, up from 14% in 2020.



CEO of Reltime, Marlene Julo, expressed her enthusiasm, "This collaboration marks a pivotal moment in our journey where we can target many key markets (MENA, South- East Asia) more deeply, taking into account religious and social sensitivities of the end users. Together with MRHB Network, we are not just envisioning but actively sculpting the future of the Shariah compliant Web3 services. It's an exhilarating time for both teams, and the possibilities are boundless."



Echoing these sentiments, CEO of MRHB Naquib Mohammed added, "Reltime has built right suite of digital and financial services in its Layer-1 blockchain platform. We see immense value in integrating and offering our Sharia compliant service modules and business logic through Reltime to our institutional partners".



About MRHB Network

MRHB Network™️ is at the forefront of revolutionizing the cryptocurrency landscape, offering a range of financial products rooted in both ethical and halal principles. They will be the 'WeChat' for halal/ethical web3. Seamlessly integrating the halal economy, payments, digital assets and cryptocurrencies in a user-friendly non-custodial wallet app. As the leading player in a $5 trillion space with near zero penetration, we look set to dominate the space. MRHB is set to become the preferred B2C and B2B2C (SaaS) halal platform for effectively managing all aspects of finance and commerce (with regulated partners) in one convenient place, thus boosting financial inclusion and empowerment through the new paradigm of digital assets.

For more information about MRHB Network visit: https://mrhb.network/

Press Contact: Ahmed Jawa [email protected]

About Reltime

Reltime is revolutionizing the financial and digital services industry with its advanced Web3 platform. Reltime has developed its own Layer-1 Proof of Authority Blockchain with zero transaction and gas fees. The platform includes a range of applications such as non-custodian wallets, SuperApp, loyalty programs, payment solutions, lending services, QR codes, CBDCs and digital fiats, and utility tokens. Additionally, the Reltime platform provides customer administration features like eKYC, identity management, SLA, and reporting. By incorporating a decentralized identity, Reltime is driving the next generation of digitization in supply chain management, tokenization, asset ownership, and global trade.

For more information about Reltime AS, visit, https://www.reltime.com/

Press Contact Reltime: Bishwajit Choudhary [email protected]

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Reltime AS