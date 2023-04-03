Reltime appoints Chief Commercial Officer

OSLO, Norway, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reltime is pleased to confirm that Bishwajit Choudhary has accepted the position of Chief Commercial Officer, starting today. In addition to driving Reltime's business globally, he will also lead Marketing and Communication activities at a group level.

Mr. Choudhary brings over two decades of experience from financial services industry where he held many leadership positions, Group SVP- Strategy at NETS, Chief Commercial Officer at UserTribe and Chief Revenue Officer at Zwipe. Over years, he led expert groups (at European Committee for Banking Standards and Mobey Forum) and presided over editorial boards (at Journal of Electronic Commerce in Organizations and International Business Management Congress). His works on digital identity and knowledge management have been published as chapters of books, proceedings of international conferences and articles in industry magazines.

Bishwajit holds Bachelor of Engineering (with Honors) from India, Diploma in Business Management (with College Merit Award) from Switzerland and Master of Science in Marketing from Norway.

"Even though customer demands have evolved at an amazing pace, the financial industry continues to run on centralized systems, legacy platforms that are slow to innovate and keep accumulating risks. In the recent months we have witnessed the painful falls of FTX, SVB, Credit Suisse and Railsr. Sadly, these setbacks have not happened for the first or the last time. Reltime's founders understood this structural inadequacy in the financial industry when building a decentralized financial service platform based on non-custodian digital assets where customers can transact seamlessly without a single point of failure or risk. Reltime's mission – to democratize, modernize and globalize financial services with highest levels of transparency has greatly impressed me," says Bishwajit.

"Having launched the World's First Layer 1 Proof of Authority and Web3 Financial Services platform with widest range of products (wallet, accounts & deposits, remittance, payments, lending, loyalty, KYC and forex), our embedded finance platform is live and already helping customers to unlock the immense potential from Web3 and metaverse. We are now strengthening our commercial organization to speed up the onboarding of customers and alliance partners. With deep insights and a trusted position in the banking industry, Bishwajit will bring immense value to Reltime as we scale our operations globally," said Marlene Julo, Co-Founder and Chairman of Reltime.



About Reltime

Headquartered in Oslo, Reltime has built the World's first global Web3 financial ecosystem on top of its Layer 1 Proof of Authority blockchain. Reltime's platform is based on Web3, Non-Custodian, Digital Fiat supporting both utility and security tokens, for example, Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs). As a disruptive Global Web3 and Metaverse technology company with Nordic trust and transparency, Reltime is changing the game in the New World of Financial Services and offers cutting-edge financial services to telecommunications, financial service providers, retailers and other trusted brands. With wholly owned subsidiaries in Norway, Lithuania and El Salvador, Reltime has received a global license to hold digital assets on behalf of customers and third parties

For media enquiries, please contact:

Marlene Julo, Co-Founder, Chairman and Angel Investor

Mobile: +47 408 28 457

E-Mail: [email protected]

Website: https://www.reltime.com

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Reltime AS