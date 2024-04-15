Reltime launches Blockchain Research and Development Lab in India

OSLO, Norway, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reltime, a leader in Web3-based financial and digital services technology, is proud to announce the opening of a new research and development facility, 'Reltime Research Lab Private Limited', in Chennai, India.

This Research Lab is dedicated to pioneering advancements in decentralised technologies with a special focus on new cutting-edge fields. This initiative aligns with Reltime's mission to further enhance the application of its revolutionary Web3 platform and extend its technological boundaries.

Key Focus Areas

Medicine: Developing decentralised solutions to enhance patient data security and interoperability across global healthcare systems.



Robotics: Harnessing advanced machine learning algorithms to create autonomous systems that can learn and adapt in dynamic environments.



Machine Learning: Focusing on the development of sophisticated models that can analyse vast datasets for deeper insights and predictions.



5G Mobile Handsets: Innovating the use of mobile handsets as nodes for blockchain validation, leveraging widespread mobile access to decentralised and secure network operations.



Artificial Intelligence: Crafting AI-driven technologies to improve decision-making processes and efficiency in various sectors, including financial services and supply chain management.

"Reltime's expansion into research and development marks a significant milestone in our journey towards transforming the global digital landscape," said Marlene Julo, CEO of Reltime. "Our India lab will serve as a hub for furthering our innovations, where we aim to address challenges across different domains and industries using our advanced blockchain technology."

For more detailed information about Reltime and its services, please visit https://www.reltime.com

About Reltime:

Reltime is revolutionising the financial and digital services industry with its sophisticated Web3 platform, including a proprietary Layer-1 Proof of Authority Blockchain with zero transaction and gas fees. The platform encompasses a range of advanced applications designed to facilitate seamless and secure digital transactions and services globally.

