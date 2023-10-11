Reltime unveils Open APIs for Web3 Services, empowering Customers with a New Era of Digital Revolution

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reltime, award winning Web3 technology service provider is delighted to announce the launch of its highly anticipated suite of Comprehensive APIs. These APIs are designed to empower our customers and partners with the tools to seamlessly integrate Reltime's cutting-edge Web3 technology in their own applications. These APIs will redefine the way our customers and partners use our Web3 platform, financial and digital services.

Reltime's APIs include wide ranging services, most notably,

Non-custodian wallet creation

User ID/PIN Management enhanced with biometric log-in

enhanced with biometric log-in Account Management Tools (single & joint account, permissions handling)

(single & joint account, permissions handling) e-KYC for efficient and secure user onboarding, compliant with regulation

for efficient and secure user onboarding, compliant with regulation Payment through wallets, mobile phone numbers, QR codes, and emails

through wallets, mobile phone numbers, QR codes, and emails Marketplace Interactions for P2P, B2C transfers, fostering borrowing and lending

for P2P, B2C transfers, fostering borrowing and lending Dashboard to help with compliance, reporting, transaction logs and analytics

to help with compliance, reporting, transaction logs and analytics Currency Handling for cryptos, digital fiats, bridging, swapping and conversions

for cryptos, digital fiats, bridging, swapping and conversions Seamless Chain Integration with other Layer-1 blockchains

with other Layer-1 blockchains Key Management protocols for user private key recovery

"It is not about Web3 APIs – it is about our customers and enabling them to create winning ecosystems," said Marlene Julo, CEO at Reltime. "Our commitment remains unwavering: to empower customers with our Web3 platform, services and tools. We already have strong customer demand for our APIs and eager to further these discussions."



This launch represents a significant milestone in Reltime's ongoing mission bring Web3 innovations closer to customers and partners. To learn more about how Reltime's Comprehensive APIs can transform your digital ecosystems, please contact us for an in-depth discussion.



About Reltime



Reltime is revolutionizing the financial and digital services industry with its advanced Web3 platform. Reltime has developed its own Layer-1 Proof of Authority Blockchain with zero transaction and gas fees. The platform includes a range of applications such as non-custodian wallets, SuperApp, loyalty programs, payment solutions, lending services, QR codes, CBDCs and digital fiats, and utility tokens. Additionally, the Reltime platform provides customer administration features like eKYC, identity management, SLA, and reporting. By incorporating a decentralized identity, Reltime is driving the next generation of digitization in supply chain management, tokenization, asset ownership, and global trade.



For more information about Reltime AS, visit www.reltime.com

Contact:



Bishwajit Choudhary, Chief Commercial Officer, [email protected]

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/reltime-as/i/reltime-api-pr-image,c3224384 Reltime API PR Image

SOURCE Reltime AS