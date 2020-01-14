Reltio Adds Chief Information Security Officer to Guide Enterprise Security, DevSecOps

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reltio , an award-winning software as a service (SaaS) company at the heart of helping innovative Global 2000 companies win in the experience economy, today announced that Terence Runge, CISSP, joined the company as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). He will partner with engineering and product management to shape and guide the company's security and compliance strategy.

Runge has more than 20 years of experience with cloud services and cybersecurity companies. He joins Reltio from Illumio, where he was Head of Security. Prior to Illumio, he held senior security roles at Blackbaud, Guidewire, Salesforce, and Symantec. Runge is a Board Member of the Cloud Security Alliance , a not-for-profit organization with the mission to promote the use of best practices for providing security assurance within cloud computing. He is also an accredited member of (ISC)2, ISACA, and the IAPP. Runge will help integrate best in class security technologies and processes into Development Security Operations, Application Security, and compliance features of Reltio Connected Customer 360.

Reltio Connected Customer 360 is the SaaS platform that data innovators trust to create comprehensive customer profiles and deliver connected customer experiences. Connected Customer 360 profiles are created by integrating data from internal and external sources. These include data from omnichannel transactions and interactions and third-party services such as Dun & Bradstreet and IQVIA. Reltio is built on a cloud-native, big data architecture for rapid performance, scalability and reliability. The platform uniquely features Connected Graph technology to uncover relationships among brands, products, customers, and channels.

What appeals to Chief Data Officers (CDO), Chief Information Officers (CIO), enterprise architects, and Chief Marketing Officers (CMO) about Reltio is gaining business agility, supporting real-time operations at enterprise scale, and getting insight-ready data to bring big ideas to life. Reltio customers also benefit from extensive, multi-layer cloud security and persistent penetration testing, validation, and independent certification to ensure optimal protection of customer data. Legacy on-premises MDM and customer data platforms (CDP) are more vulnerable to internal user error and malfeasance, cyberattacks, and disruption from software glitches and hardware failures.

"Three things attracted me to Reltio: First was the innovative technology. Reltio Connected Customer 360 is the only offering of its type in the cloud; second was the impressive Global 2000 customer list, including eight of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies, household name tech giants, several top luxury brands, and numerous financial services companies, and; third, our CEO, Manish Sood, views security as strategic and critical to Reltio's business, platform, and customers," said Runge. "I plan to expand the team, continue to integrate best-in-class security technologies and processes, and ensure compliance with privacy regulations."

The Reltio Security and Compliance team collaborates with Engineering and Product Management to provide unmatched cybersecurity for Reltio Connected Customer 360 and simplify compliance with mandates such as GDPR, HIPAA, PCI DSS, and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) which went into effect January 1, 2020.

Reltio ranked on the 2019 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies for the third consecutive year, and was a 2018 and 2019 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ winner. Reltio was also named a Winner in the SIIA CODiE Awards for Best Big Data Tools & Platforms. Reltio was named a Leader in the The Forrester Wave™: Master Data Management for the second consecutive time in 2019, achieving the highest score in the current offering category and the highest product strategy score.

About Reltio

Reltio is an award-winning cloud software provider which enables enterprises to win in the experience economy. Reltio Connected Customer 360 is a fundamentally better way to create rich customer profiles that include relationships, omnichannel transaction and interaction data, and other valuable insights. Global 2000 enterprises use this information to fully understand customers and deliver exceptional experiences.

Innovative global brands trust Reltio Connected Customer 360 to manage the customer data that matters most to their businesses. Reltio customers include eight of the top 10 global pharmaceutical and life sciences companies, market-leaders in healthcare, financial services, and technology, major travel and hospitality brands, and prestigious international luxury consumer brands in fashion, retail, and personal care. Visit www.reltio.com to reimagine your customer experience.

Reltio and Reltio Connected Customer 360 are trademarks or registered trademarks of Reltio Inc. All other names and trademarks are property of their respective firms.

