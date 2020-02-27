Reltio Adds Engineering and Product Management Executives to Lead Technology Strategy and Accelerate Product Roadmap

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reltio, an award-winning software as a service (SaaS) company helping innovative Global 2000 companies win in the experience economy, today announced the hiring of two customer experience (CX) and SaaS experts, formerly of SAP, ServiceNow, and Comcast Innovation Labs. The two executives, a Vice President of Product Management and Executive Vice President of Engineering, join the Reltio team that will release three major software upgrades for Reltio Connected Customer 360 in 2020. SaaS delivery ensures automatic updates with no business disruptions for customers. In addition to these releases, the engineering team performs regular rollouts of incremental enhancements. This is a benefit that on-premises software, even if hosted, cannot provide.

Reltio Connected Customer 360 is the only cloud-native platform that brings together and organizes master data, transaction and relationship data in real-time. The Reltio platform creates holistic, up-to-date customer profiles for driving hyper-personalization at scale, accelerating real-time operations at scale, and simplifying compliance and consent management at scale to increase customer acquisition and retention.

CX and SaaS Innovation and Leadership

Venki Subramanian joins as Vice President of Product Management. He will focus on product strategy to meet market requirements and partner with engineering to deliver innovation and drive customer adoption. Prior to joining Reltio, Venki was Senior Director of Product Management at ServiceNow, and Director of Product Management for Customer Engagement & Commerce at SAP Labs. Venki has extensive experience developing product strategies, and launching and scaling multiple new cloud and mobile-based customer engagement solutions.

"Global 2000 companies use Reltio to transform their businesses and be more customer-centric by providing hyper-personalized experiences at scale," said Venki. "Knowledge about your customers is a key foundational element for any customer process. I joined Reltio because no one is trying to solve this problem like we are by combining customer data, transactions, and interactions across systems to provide insights that power connected customer experiences. I look forward to working with our product management and user experience teams to increase productivity, accelerate real-time operations, and meet the growing demand for Reltio Connected Customer 360."

Satish Ramakrishnan joins as Executive Vice President of Engineering. He is responsible for software delivery, implementing processes for accelerating development, and managing overall engineering operations. Prior to joining Reltio, Satish was Vice President of Technology Outreach at CableLabs and Chief Innovation Officer at UpRamp. He has also held various engineering leadership positions at Kaybus Inc. and Comcast.

"Born in the cloud, Reltio has always been a market-leading innovator," said Satish. "Our multi-cloud approach empowers our customers to deliver the best experiences on the public cloud of their choice while being able to choose best-of-breed capabilities from any cloud provider. My team will continue to ensure that we are at the forefront of technology and build not what is convenient to us, but what is best for our customers. We are building on 10 years of experience in managing services and collaborating with cloud providers to gain infrastructure efficiencies and pass on those benefits to our customers."

"One of the three key reasons why our customers choose Reltio is our continuous innovation," said Ramon Chen, Chief Product Officer at Reltio. "Our product management and engineering teams continuously leverage the latest technologies to empower data innovators to seamlessly deliver connected customer experiences. Satish and Venki bring deep cloud application development and delivery expertise that will further strengthen Reltio's leadership and drive for innovation."

Expert Validation

Gartner1: "Cloud services are definitely shaking up the industry," said Sid Nag, Research Vice President at Gartner. "At Gartner, we know of no vendor or service provider today whose business model offerings and revenue growth are not influenced by the increasing adoption of cloud-first strategies in organizations. What we see now is only the beginning, though. Through 2022, Gartner projects the market size and growth of the cloud services industry at nearly three time the growth of overall IT services."

Reltio Connected Customer 360 is the SaaS platform that data innovators trust to create comprehensive customer profiles and deliver connected customer experiences. Connected Customer 360 profiles are created by integrating data from internal and external sources. These include data from omnichannel transactions and interactions and third-party services such as Dun & Bradstreet and IQVIA . Reltio is built on a cloud-native, big data architecture for rapid performance, scalability, and reliability. The platform uniquely features Connected Graph technology to uncover relationships among brands, products, customers, and channels.

Reltio was named a Leader in the Forrester Wave™: Master Data Management for the second consecutive time in 2019, achieving the highest score in the current offering category and the highest product strategy score. Reltio ranked on the 2019 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies for the third consecutive year, and was a 2018 and 2019 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ winner. Reltio was also named a Winner in the SIIA CODiE Awards for Best Big Data Tools & Platforms.

Reltio will host the Data Innovators Summit from May 13-14 in San Francisco. This is an invitation-only gathering of leading innovators in data, analytics, and customer experience.

About Reltio

Reltio is an award-winning cloud software provider that enables enterprises to win in the experience economy. Reltio Connected Customer 360 is a fundamentally better way to create rich customer profiles that include relationships, omnichannel transaction and interaction data, and other valuable insights. Global 2000 enterprises use this information to fully understand customers and deliver exceptional experiences.

Innovative global brands trust Reltio Connected Customer 360 to manage the customer data that matters most to their businesses. Reltio customers include eight of the top 10 global pharmaceutical and life sciences companies, market-leaders in healthcare, financial services, and technology, major travel and hospitality brands, and prestigious international luxury consumer brands in fashion, retail, and personal care. Visit www.reltio.com to reimagine your customer experience.

