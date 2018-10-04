Reltio Announces Record Third Quarter, Major Company Milestones, and Key Executive Additions

Reltio's record quarter includes one of the largest luxury retailers, a Federal Agency, and a major Contract Resource Organization (CRO). Existing Reltio customers continue to expand their usage, including one of the largest vendors of PCs and printers in the world. Reltio now continuously manages and organizes over 4 billion master profiles and serves 85 million real-time API calls per day in support of consumer-facing and B2B real-time applications.

"Every quarter, an increasing number of industry leaders trust Reltio Cloud to master their data in support of their digital transformation and compliance projects such as GDPR," said Manish Sood, CEO of Reltio. "Our customers are the modern MDM pioneers who understand that today's competitive pressures require a comprehensive customer 360 view that includes not only traditional MDM data but also relationships, transaction, and interactions at scale, seamlessly leveraging machine learning to deliver insights and recommendations."

Recognizing the company's innovation in the use of analytics and machine learning, leading research institution, Bloor awarded Reltio a Platinum rating in its Mutable Quadrant , the highest accolade available.

"While enterprises aspire to use machine learning as a key technology to enable Customer 360 and digital transformation initiatives, most don't have the confidence in the quality or compliance of their data to do so, "said Philip Howard, Research Director, Information Management at Bloor Research. "Three years ago we wrote that Reltio was several steps ahead of the market. Based on our latest assessment of their execution metrics related to product, technical and business innovation, and the growing adoption by some of the largest enterprises in the world, the gap may have even widened."

Reltio also announced the addition of industry luminaries to its management team and boards .

Ford Goodman, a seasoned software executive, experienced in scaling up revenue teams, has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer. He recently served as Chief Revenue Officer of Gracenote through its acquisition by Nielsen Holdings, was the Senior VP of Global Strategic Sales at Informatica (and a member of their Board of Directors Strategy Committee,) and is a Henry Crown Fellow in the Aspen Institute.

New additions to the Reltio Board of Directors include:

Ravi Viswanathan , General Partner at NEA: A veteran venture capitalist, Mr. Viswanathan has invested in and worked closely with dozens of technology companies, several of which resulted in successful M&A and IPO exits. Prior to NEA, he was co-head of the Private Equity Technology Practice at Goldman, Sachs & Co., and has also held leadership positions at McKinsey & Company, and Raychem Corporation.

General Partner at NEA: A veteran venture capitalist, Mr. Viswanathan has invested in and worked closely with dozens of technology companies, several of which resulted in successful M&A and IPO exits. Prior to NEA, he was co-head of the Private Equity Technology Practice at Goldman, Sachs & Co., and has also held leadership positions at McKinsey & Company, and Raychem Corporation. Hilarie Koplow-McAdams (Board Observer), Venture Partner at NEA: Ms. Koplow-McAdams has extensive experience serving as a director on various company boards including Duo Security, BloomReach Global, Tableau and Zendesk. Prior to NEA, Ms. Koplow-McAdams was President at New Relic and President of Global Sales at Salesforce.

The Reltio Advisory Board has also been expanded and now includes:

John Kaltenmark , Independent Consultant/Advisor: Mr. Kaltenmark served in various leadership roles at Accenture for over 28 years, and more recently has provided consulting services to numerous C-level executives and their boards in the technology industry.

Independent Consultant/Advisor: Mr. Kaltenmark served in various leadership roles at Accenture for over 28 years, and more recently has provided consulting services to numerous C-level executives and their boards in the technology industry. Bill Brown , CIO/CISO and Cybersecurity Advisor: Mr. Brown is an accomplished IT security leader with experience leading global teams in start-up, mid-size and Fortune 1,000 companies with a focus on fostering adaptive change.

CIO/CISO and Cybersecurity Advisor: Mr. Brown is an accomplished IT security leader with experience leading global teams in start-up, mid-size and Fortune 1,000 companies with a focus on fostering adaptive change. Satish Ramakrishnan, VP of Technology Outreach, CableLabs and Chief Innovation Officer, UpRamp: Mr. Ramakrishnan was previously Chief Strategy Officer at Kaybus Inc. and VP, Technology Development at Comcast.

Contact Details

We'd love to help - sales@reltio.com

We'd love to partner - alliances@reltio.com

We'd love you to join us - careers@reltio.com

About Reltio

Reltio Cloud is a modern Master Data Management (MDM) Platform used by Global 2000 companies to power their digital transformation, customer 360, and data compliance initiatives such as GDPR. Reltio Cloud, the industry's gold standard for master data management; continuously unifies and organizes data from all sources and formats; discovers new relationships; and uses machine learning to improve data quality, and deliver relevant insights. www.reltio.com .

SOURCE Reltio

Related Links

http://www.reltio.com

