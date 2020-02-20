Reltio Connected Customer 360 Marks Milestone for Cloud Data Management Innovator

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reltio, an award-winning software as a service (SaaS) company at the heart of helping innovative Global 2000 companies win in the experience economy, started the new year with a new go-to-market (GTM) strategy to begin its next chapter of growth. The company is uniquely positioned to meet the growing business requirements for connected customer data in the experience economy.

Reltio Connected Customer 360 is a modern SaaS data platform that overcomes the shortfalls of current approaches for managing data, which are slow, rigid and constrained, and in some cases, siloed to benefit only one function in the business. These technologies hold companies back because they aren't designed to power connected customer experiences across all human and digital touchpoints.

Technology and business leaders trust Reltio to deliver connected customer experiences. The Reltio platform creates holistic, up-to-date, and actionable customer profiles that make it easier to drive hyper-personalization at scale, accelerate real-time operations at scale, and simplify compliance and consent management at scale. Connected Customer 360 profiles are created by integrating data from internal and external sources. These include data from omnichannel transactions, interactions, and third-party services such as Dun & Bradstreet and IQVIA . Reltio Connected Customer 360 is built on a cloud-native, big data architecture for rapid performance, scalability, and reliability. The platform uniquely features Connected Graph technology to unlock the value of relationships among customers, employees, products, services, assets, parts, organizations, contracts, suppliers, locations, and channels.

A Gartner survey conducted in 2019 supports this position. "When organizations grow in CX maturity, a greater focus of technology investment is placed on increasing customer understanding and delivering accurate actions by analyzing data. At the same time, CX programs expand from a core team to a wider group of employees."1

Reltio Connected Customer 360 powers five key transformations : 1. the shift to customer-centricity; 2. the shift to digital; 3. the shift to direct-to-consumer; 4. the shift to hyper-personalization at scale, and; 5. the shift to privacy and consent at scale. Global 2000 companies spanning eight industries are benefiting from the Reltio modern data platform, which includes three major updates per year: 1. life sciences; 2. healthcare; 3. financial services; 4. insurance; 5. retail; 6. consumer packaged goods; 7. high tech, and; 8. travel and hospitality.

Execution of Reltio's 2020 strategic GTM plan is led by Bud McGann , Executive Vice President of Global Sales, and Jakki Geiger , Chief Marketing Officer. Both joined the company in 2019.

McGann was most recently the Chief Revenue Officer at Crimson Hexagon, an AI-based customer data services provider. Prior to that, he had executive roles at TideMark and SuccessFactors . McGann helped SuccessFactors grow into a billion-dollar business. During his more than nine years tenure, SuccessFactors went public, acquired multiple companies, and was acquired by SAP for $3.4B.

"As a consumer, I've had my share of poor customer experiences," said McGann. "I have a personal passion for helping companies put the customer at the center of their universe and delivering connected customer experiences so they can win in the experience economy. I also see the struggles of business and IT leaders who are held back by their slow, constrained, and rigid legacy MDM systems, siloed CDP technology, and CRM applications, as well as many data warehouses and data lakes. They are frustrated by a relentless cycle of costly, disruptive upgrades that don't add business value. I see a huge opportunity to give them the business agility and scalability that only SaaS can deliver," said McGann.

Most recently, Geiger was the Vice President of Global Enablement at Informatica. She played a key role in the company's transformation and go-to-market strategy, resulting in double-digit growth. She also held several marketing roles at Informatica, mostly focused on growing Informatica's master data management business which was acquired through the Siperian acquisition in 2009. Before joining Siperian, Geiger led marketing at several venture-funded B2B software companies that were successfully acquired by companies including Oracle and Thomson Corporation.

"I have a passion for helping companies transform by using data in innovative ways," said Geiger. "It's an exciting time to be a data innovator because, for the first time, CEOs in Global 2000 companies are the executive sponsors of data initiatives. They have made the connection between using customer data strategically and winning in the experience economy. I'm seeing a tighter interlock between business leaders across functions like marketing, sales, service, experience, and digital and their data, analytics, architect, and IT counterparts to power their transformations. C-level leaders are looking beyond their own functions and working together to create connected customer experiences. I'm really excited to be part of this next wave of data innovation in the Global 2000 and the next chapter of Reltio's growth," said Geiger.

"This is Reltio's 10th year in business and I could not be more excited about our future. I started this company because I had a vision for how master data management should evolve to meet growing needs for connected customer data at the point of engagement and to drive more business value. I'm proud to say that 10 years later we're still the only cloud-native modern data platform on the market, and we're supporting almost 100 Global 2000 companies. But cloud is just the beginning of the value our platform delivers. The architecture and the Connected Graph is designed to support real world needs of the Global 2000 who want to use connected customer data to win in the experience economy," said Manish Sood, Reltio Chief Executive Officer. "Reltio's vision is to power the experiences of the future with the data that matters most to your company. This vision is shared by a talented team, which now includes Jakki and Bud. Both executives bring domain expertise, operational excellence, a passion for helping companies benefit from new technology, and a demonstrated ability to grow successful businesses. 2020 will be a breakout year for Reltio."

Reltio was named a Leader in the Forrester Wave™: Master Data Management for the second consecutive time in 2019, achieving the highest score in the current offering category and the highest product strategy score. Reltio ranked on the 2019 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies for the third consecutive year, and was a 2018 and 2019 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ winner. Reltio was also named a Winner in the SIIA CODiE Awards for Best Big Data Tools & Platforms.

1 News release : "Gartner Reveals 75% of Organizations Surveyed Increased Customer Experience Technology Investments in 2018," October 29, 2019

