Reltio Connected Customer 360 Now Available in AWS Marketplace

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reltio , an award-winning software-as-a-service (SaaS) company helping innovative Global 2000 companies win in the experience economy, today announced the availability of Reltio Connected Customer 360 in AWS Marketplace. Enterprise customers using Amazon Web Services (AWS) can now buy, deploy, and manage Reltio Connected Customer 360 through AWS Marketplace to meet their enterprise-wide data needs and deliver connected customer experiences with faster time-to-value.

Reltio's participation in AWS Marketplace provides customers with the benefit of a consolidated purchase environment through existing AWS enterprise agreements. By not having to separately procure software and infrastructure subscriptions, customers benefit from simplified, frictionless sourcing and contracting. In turn, this accelerates deployment and ROI, while reducing total cost of ownership.

Reltio's application programming interface (API) approach to customer data integration and management creates Connected Customer 360 profiles to provide hyper-personalized customer experiences across omnichannel touchpoints, accelerate operations, and simplify compliance with privacy, consent, and communication preferences in real-time, at scale.

"We are excited to strengthen our relationship with AWS and bring Reltio Connected Customer 360 to its global customer base; one that understands the value of cloud for speed, agility, and fast time-to-value," said Manish Sood, Chief Technology Officer and Founder, Reltio. "Reltio's long-standing relationship with AWS helps companies strategically manage customer data to accelerate real-time operations and power advanced analytics and AI/ML that give businesses a competitive edge."

Expands Long-Term Relationship

Reltio and AWS share Global 2000 customers across healthcare, life sciences, financial services, travel and hospitality, CPG, and retail. Reltio's responsive data management platform creates holistic, up-to-date, and actionable customer profiles by bringing together insight-ready customer data from any source and any format, all in real-time.

"Our customers are migrating complex applications to the cloud, and they are looking for added speed and value," said Chris Grusz, Director, AWS Marketplace, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "We are pleased to welcome Reltio to AWS Marketplace to help enterprises accelerate operations and simplify compliance in a way that provides exceptional benefit to their customers."

"This marks an important milestone in our eight-year relationship with AWS, and in our commitment to offering enterprises connected customer data to power their digital transformation and customer experience initiatives," said Vlad Melnik, Vice President of Global Alliances at Reltio. "Reltio Connected Customer 360 is built on a foundation of a cloud-native MDM and uses a big data architecture and graph technology to create connected customer profiles designed for the experience economy."

Customer Validation

"The availability of Reltio Connected Customer 360 in AWS Marketplace is a game-changer for businesses like AstraZeneca that are embracing a cloud-first strategy or migrating to the cloud," said Joanna Walker, Global MDM Architect, AstraZeneca. "We've seen immense value from the Reltio Connected Customer 360 platform, and we believe it's a great move for Reltio to be available in AWS Marketplace."

Reltio's close collaboration with AWS taps into its cloud-native advantage, including:

AWS Lambda: To run code without any administrative overhead, and for micro-batching when saving changes from Reltio to Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) for analytical storage.

To run code without any administrative overhead, and for micro-batching when saving changes from Reltio to Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) for analytical storage. Amazon DynamoDB: Amazon DynamoDB delivers fast performance and security at scale. Amazon DynamoDB can handle more than 10 trillion requests per day, supporting peaks of more than 20 million requests per second.

Amazon DynamoDB delivers fast performance and security at scale. Amazon DynamoDB can handle more than 10 trillion requests per day, supporting peaks of more than 20 million requests per second. Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS): Provides added security, reliability, and scalability for containerized apps, allowing customers to leverage all benefits of open source tooling from the community.

Provides added security, reliability, and scalability for containerized apps, allowing customers to leverage all benefits of open source tooling from the community. Amazon Cognito: A secure user directory that scales to hundreds of millions of users and supports SSO integration.

Reltio Connected Customer 360 is available today in AWS Marketplace here . To learn more about Reltio Connected Customer 360, click here .

About Reltio

Reltio is an award-winning cloud software provider that enables enterprises to win in the experience economy. Reltio Connected Customer 360 is a fundamentally better way to create rich customer profiles that include relationships, omnichannel transaction and interaction data, and other valuable insights. Global 2000 enterprises use this information to fully understand customers and deliver exceptional experiences.

Innovative global brands trust Reltio Connected Customer 360 to manage the customer data that matters most to their businesses. Reltio customers include eight of the top 10 global pharmaceutical and life sciences companies, market-leaders in healthcare, financial services, and technology, major travel and hospitality brands, and prestigious international luxury consumer brands in fashion, retail, and personal care. Visit www.reltio.com to reimagine your customer experience.

