Reltio Expands C-Suite and Board to Support Surging Demand for Cloud Data Services

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reltio, an award-winning software as a service (SaaS) company helping innovative Global 2000 companies thrive in the experience economy, today announced expansion to its executive leadership team and board of directors:

Appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

Creation of a Chief Technology Officer (CTO) position

Addition of two new board members to the Reltio board

Chris Hylen is the fast-growing cloud company's new Chief Executive Officer, and joined to take Reltio into its next phase of growth. Chris was previously CEO of Imperva, a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions. Within two years he led the company's turnaround, accelerated growth at the $300M public company and successfully executed a $2.3B sale to private equity giant, Thoma Bravo, in January 2019.

Manish Sood, founder of Reltio, is now the company's first Chief Technology Officer, Founder and Chairman. As CTO, he will oversee three areas: product, technology, and security. Manish will focus on innovation and will build on his vision for being the platform of choice for powering connected experiences. He will spend more time with Reltio customers, prospects and partners and continue to serve on the Reltio Board.

Mark Templeton, a well-regarded Silicon Valley executive who is best known for leading virtualization pioneer, Citrix, into network security, digital workspaces, and both software-as-a-service (SaaS) and managed services provider (MSP) lines of business. During his tenure from 2001 to 2015, Templeton grew Citrix from a $500M organization with one product, one customer segment, and one go-to-market path, to a global industry leader with more than 100 million users and annual revenue of over $3 billion. Mark joins the Reltio board as an independent director.

Larry Lenhart, an Operating Partner at NewView Capital, has 20 years of experience in the technology industry as a multi-time CEO. He led the growth, scale and successful exits at multiple companies, including five acquisitions and one IPO. He also has 9 years of consulting experience, including his role as managing partner at Deloitte. At NewView Capital, Larry works with many high-growth SaaS companies. He and his team provide late-stage funding, operational guidance and financial support. Larry is now a member of the Reltio board.

The new appointments come as Reltio is experiencing surging demand for Reltio Connected Customer 360 , a cloud data management platform used by innovative Global 2000 enterprises to manage their mission-critical data. The Reltio platform creates holistic, up-to-date, and actionable profiles of business data that make it easier to drive hyper-personalization, accelerate real-time operations, and simplify compliance and consent management, all at scale.

As digital commerce continues its ascension during the COVID-19 pandemic, Reltio is putting customers on a fast track to getting closer to their customers and transforming their business for digital engagement. CIOs, CDOs and business leaders in the Global 2000 choose Reltio for its cloud-native platform, built on a multi-model big data architecture, which gives them the agility, flexibility, and scalability they need to meet the real-time needs of digital business and enabling them to deliver connected experiences. Reltio's responsive data management approach is essential to succeeding in this new environment.

Quotes

Chris Hylen, Chief Executive Officer of Reltio: "Relationships are at the core of the digital world. Reltio enables business leaders to deeply understand their customer relationships and deliver on the promise of their brands. Reltio is uniquely positioned to provide real-time, customer focused data at scale. We have an opportunity to build a world-class growth company."

Manish Sood, CTO, Founder & Chairman of Reltio: "Personally, I'm thrilled to have Chris join as CEO of Reltio and lead us on our next exciting chapter of growth and company building. Chris has effectively and efficiently scaled multiple businesses to hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue and led multi-billion-dollar market cap companies. Chris' addition to the team will put us on extremely strong footing to build Reltio into a market leader in the industry. In particular, I am excited to partner with Chris to build something extraordinary. For those who know me, I live and breathe the product and the business value it delivers. I'm happiest when I'm working with our product, technology and user experience teams and when I'm interacting with our customers and partners. These experiences energize me and get my creative juices flowing. I'm excited to focus my time and energy thinking about the big impact we can have on how companies operate, how they innovate, how they engage with customers and how they drive better business outcomes."

Mark Templeton, Board of Directors: "It's never been more critical to get closer to customers and build lasting relationships based on connectedness, insights and empathy. Reltio is at the epicenter of powering data-driven connected customer experiences across digital and human interactions," said Mark Templeton, former CEO of Citrix. "I'm thrilled to join the Reltio board and help it grow into the de facto platform for delivering a 360-degree data-rich lens to enable differentiating customer experiences."

Larry Lenhart, Operating Partner, New View Capital (Reltio investor and board member): "As one of the lead investors in Reltio, we are excited about the company's next chapter of growth. With the combination of a world-class CEO like Chris, a visionary product leader like Manish, an award-winning product, and a significant market opportunity, Reltio is well positioned to scale to become a mission-critical company for powering connected experiences."

Jim Feuille, Venture Partner, Crosslink Capital (Reltio investor and board member): "Reltio is in a strong position to power the experiences of the future with the data that matters most to companies. Chris is the ideal CEO for Reltio as the company embarks on the next phase of growth. He has a history of growing and scaling businesses and delivering strong business outcomes. We've been investors in Reltio from the very beginning and have been thrilled to watch the company drive rapid cross-industry adoption in the Global 2000. Moving forward, we have an excellent executive leadership team with a relentless focus on innovation, customer success as well as operational excellence."

Mike (Gus) Gustafson, Independent Board Member and Lead Director: "Manish Sood's vision of powering the experiences of the future with the data that matters most to companies is more relevant than ever. Real-time data at scale is mission-critical for leading digital transformations, creating connected experiences and gaining customer insights. We're thrilled with the company momentum, milestones and market opportunity. Great people join great movements and build great teams. We are excited about the world-class talent we are adding to the Reltio leadership team. With his experience at Imperva, Citrix, and Intuit, Chris Hylen brings strong leadership, passion and proven experience to grow, scale and build value to Reltio. Also, we are proud to welcome two new Reltio board members: Mark Templeton, who brings decades of public company CEO experience and a strong customer-centric culture, and Larry Lenhart, one of the lead investors as well as a multi-time CEO with great operating experience."

