Reltio Introduces Industry's First Data Quality Confidence Indicator For Business Users

According to a study by KPMG and Forrester Research, "60 percent of organizations say they are not very confident in their data and analytics insights" and "only 10 percent believe they excel in managing the quality of data and analytics"1. Today, Reltio is introducing a breakthrough capability to enterprises using data in Reltio Cloud for their analytics and operations. Reltio Data Quality Confidence Indicators are continuously calculated for all profiles in Reltio Cloud and presented to the user as actionable metrics. For the first time ever, business users have a consistent way of quantifying data quality for reliability and business value.

Reltio CEO, Manish Sood said: "Data organized in Reltio Cloud is now the only data available to business users with a confidence indicator. Enterprises need quantitative metrics to gauge data quality, and we're proud to be the first to bring those to market, along with updates for scalability, connectivity, security and more. We believe these advances offer significant opportunities for many data-driven business initiatives. In fact, our customers are telling their teams that they must "Reltio" data before trusting it enough for real-time operational customer 360 views, analytics, machine learning, and for meeting data privacy and compliance regulations."

Reltio's new data quality and ranking capability is also valuable for data stewards since it automatically prioritizes work by identifying data that is high in business value but low in quality. Data stewards can now focus their time and efforts for the greatest business impact, increasing productivity, aligned to business value.

New data confidence features in Reltio Cloud 2018.3 include:

Data Quality Confidence Indicators - A machine learning-based Data Quality IQ (DQIQ) score grades the quality of data in each profile, and a Reltio Rank highlights the importance and relevance of a profile compared to other profiles. Metrics are continuously updated and persisted as profile attributes, making them searchable and segmentable. DQIQ is being progressively rolled out to customers. Customizable IQ Scores - Together with Reltio's system-generated DQIQ score, customers can also leverage Reltio IQ, a separately licensed module, to customize their own DQIQ variants, and to create an unlimited number of IQ scores and attributes. Examples include Churn IQ, Upsell IQ, and Compliance IQ.

Data Self-Serviceability

Reltio Cloud 2018.3 builds upon its speed-to-value by making it even easier for business users and data stewards to onboard data through self-service. New capabilities include:

Point-and-Click Data Loads - Reltio Data Loader allows any user, with the appropriate authority, to load unlimited volumes of data through an intuitive UI. Users can visually map, transform and load any amount of data, as well as monitor progress without having to write code.

Performance and Scalability

With over 85 million real-time API calls a day and 4 billion profiles continuously being organized, Reltio continues to invest in platform performance. The Reltio Cloud 2018.3 release includes:

Self-Healing Services – Upgraded services preemptively take action to handle spikes during extreme traffic loads. They also continuously monitor data to detect and report possible inconsistencies across multi-model repositories. Self-Healing capabilities are being progressively rolled out to customers.

Data Security and Governance

Ensuring the right access and protecting customer data are top priorities for Reltio. New capabilities include:

Upgraded Role Management UI – A centralized, easy-to-use web interface to set password policies, SSO integration, and to manage, monitor, and audit user access privileges. This fine-grained privilege model can be configured for any combination of users, roles or groups.

