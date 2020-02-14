Reltio Introduces Reltio Connected Customer 360

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reltio, an award-winning software as a service (SaaS) company at the heart of helping innovative Global 2000 companies win in the experience economy, today announced a new name for its modern data platform to better reflect its business value and industry needs. The company also announced the general availability of the first of three major updates in 2020, which are included in all subscriptions. New capabilities enable Reltio customers to develop holistic, up-to-date, and actionable mission-critical customer profiles to deliver exceptional customer experiences across all channels, including digital and human touchpoints.

The needs for customer data have grown exponentially in the last few years, but the approach to managing data hasn't kept pace. To better reflect its value to customers who want to deliver connected customer experiences and win in the experience economy, Reltio Cloud has been renamed Reltio Connected Customer 360 . Reltio Connected Customer 360 is the SaaS platform that data innovators trust to manage data and deliver connected customer experiences. The Reltio platform is used to drive hyper-personalization at scale, accelerate real-time operations at scale, and simplify compliance and consent management at scale.

Connected Customer 360 profiles are created by integrating data from internal and external sources. These include data from omnichannel transactions and interactions and third-party services such as Dun & Bradstreet and IQVIA . Reltio is built on a cloud-native, big data architecture for rapid performance, scalability and reliability. The platform uniquely features Connected Graph technology to unlock the value of relationships among customers, employees, products, services, assets, parts, organizations, contracts, suppliers, locations, and channels.

"Disjointed, disconnected, and outdated customer information is holding back companies from delivering winning customer experiences," said Jakki Geiger , Chief Marketing Officer, at Reltio. "The launch of Reltio Connected Customer 360 demonstrates Reltio's commitment to our customers who trust us to manage their mission-critical customer data to accelerate digital, hyper-personalization, compliance, and customer experience transformations. Reltio Connected Customer 360 20.1 offers capabilities designed for managing data in the experience economy. It empowers business and IT leaders with business agility, speed, enterprise scale, and an easier way to bring their big ideas to life."

Key Enhancements in Reltio Connected Customer 360 Release 20.1 include:

Expanded machine learning (ML) models for more precise training, rules, and matching of all data, including external records, which improves the accuracy and predictability of consolidated profiles.

Enhanced rules-based matching to support a browser based business user friendly UI for configuration and collaboration on match rules for continuous improvement.

Insight-ready data for data science, analytics and reporting through Google BigQuery

New search experience for faster visual segmentation of customers profiles.

Support hierarchy reverse traversal using Reltio's unique Connected Graph technology to eliminate complexity in hierarchy management visualization for different business needs.

technology to eliminate complexity in hierarchy management visualization for different business needs. Enhancements to Dun & Bradstreet Connector including support for D&B Direct+ and Direct 2.0 in both realtime (RT) and batch modes.

Salesforce connector is now available on Appexchange. The connector supports bi-directional synchronization of data.

Learn how to:

Boost customer acquisition, retention, and increase lifetime value by delivering connected, consistent, and hyper-personalized customer journeys across every touchpoint

Bring your big ideas to life, reimagine business processes, streamline customer engagement, and get most out of your AI/ML investments

Win customer trust by respecting their privacy with simplified compliance, evolving privacy preferences, and regulations such as GDPR and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA)

Chief Data Officers (CDO), Chief Information Officers (CIO), enterprise architects, and Chief Marketing Officers (CMO) rely on Reltio Connected Customer 360 to gain business agility, support real-time operations at enterprise scale, and get insight-ready data to bring big ideas to life. Reltio customers also benefit from extensive, multi-layer cloud security and persistent penetration testing, validation, and independent certification to ensure optimal protection of customer data.

Expert Validation

Gartner : "IT leaders need to look at data first to succeed in their digital initiatives, rather than treating them as an afterthought to help with ad hoc projects," said Mike Rollings , research vice president at Gartner. "Chief data officers (CDOs) must shift toward using data and analytics capabilities to transform business models and improve customer experiences, elevating data and analytics strategy to the enterprise level."

Accenture : "Today's leading brands are using data not only to make relationships with customers more relevant and useful but more meaningful too — creating experiences with a purpose — and learning where to draw the line between invasive and inventive. The good news is there is a big opportunity for brands to take a thoughtful approach to data and create an impactful customer experience while doing so – building trust and an emotional connection customers crave." Glen Hartman , head of Accenture Interactive, North America and global digital marketing lead.

IDC : "Customer experience is the next big focus. Companies must leverage CX momentum to maintain growth and use customer data with consent to drive customer experience in intelligent ways while also engaging emotionally. To this extent, implementing an AI foundation to gather customer insight and intelligently act on it is a must, and laggards will be left behind. Therefore, companies must invest in CX platforms and architectures that enable them to deliver strategic priorities such as customer journey personalization."

Reltio ranked on the 2019 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies for the third consecutive year, and was a 2018 and 2019 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ winner. Reltio was also named a Winner in the SIIA CODiE Awards for Best Big Data Tools & Platforms. Reltio was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Master Data Management for the second consecutive time in 2019, achieving the highest score in the current offering category and the highest product strategy score.

About Reltio

Reltio is an award-winning cloud software provider which enables enterprises to win in the experience economy. Reltio Connected Customer 360 is a fundamentally better way to create rich customer profiles that include relationships, omnichannel transaction and interaction data, and other valuable insights. Global 2000 enterprises use this information to fully understand customers and deliver exceptional experiences.

Innovative global brands trust Reltio Connected Customer 360 to manage the customer data that matters most to their businesses. Reltio customers include eight of the top 10 global pharmaceutical and life sciences companies, market-leaders in healthcare, financial services, and technology, major travel and hospitality brands, and prestigious international luxury consumer brands in fashion, retail, and personal care. Visit www.reltio.com to reimagine your customer experience.

Reltio and Reltio Connected Customer 360 are trademarks or registered trademarks of Reltio Inc. All other names and trademarks are property of their respective firms.

