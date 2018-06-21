Reltio Named A Leader in Machine Learning Data Catalogs by Independent Research Firm

"At Reltio we have always emphasized that reliable data, through Cloud Master Data Management, forms an enterprise-wide foundation for effective machine learning," said Ramon Chen, Chief Product Officer at Reltio. "Our Self-Learning Data Platform provides continuous data organization, recommended actions, setting the framework for enterprises to measure outcomes and improve. We are honored to be recognized as a leader, and the only MDM vendor in the Forrester Wave for MLDC."

According to Forrester's report, Now Tech: Machine Learning Data Catalogs, Q1 2018, an MLDC is a "machine-learning-powered metadata catalog and policy processing engine that profiles, defines, and maintains semantic, logical, and physical models and traits of data within a data fabric for activation within systems of insights." That report also notes that "key technologies like the internet of things (IoT), blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI), and intelligent security all depend on an MLDC foundation."

There's no question that to not only survive but thrive in today's competitive and diverse economy, enterprises need continuous self-learning. Indeed, many companies are very excited about the potential of artificial intelligence and machine learning to understand their customers better, improve operations, and meet evolving compliance mandates. However, those promises must be balanced with the harsh reality that most businesses cannot truly benefit from cognitive computing because their data is in such poor shape.

Reltio's Breakdown of its Scores

After evaluating the strengths and weaknesses of current vendor through research, user need assessments and vendor/expert interviews, the Forrester Research report rates each offering based on multiple criteria. Reltio shares the top spot with the highest scores possible, 5 out of 5, in the criteria of Machine Learning, Growth, Stewardship and Governance, Collaboration, Security, and Planned Enhancements.

Noting that Reltio is the only master data management (MDM) vendor included in this evaluation, the report finds that "by building an MDM capability on ML, graph, big data, metadata, and services, Reltio was a data catalog all along." It adds that data engineers will be able to "continue to take advantage of the self-data linking and curation, workflows, rich profiling, and actionable charts."

One of the most important use cases for machine learning is that it helps with data consistency and accuracy to improve data quality, uncover patterns and detect anomalies. Reltio has long been at the forefront of the movement to leverage advanced analytics and machine learning and incorporates these technologies into the Self-Learning Data Platform to ensure continuous data organization and high data quality.

Each of Reltio's customers is on a three-step journey to becoming a Self-Learning Enterprise. Step 1 entails organizing data of all types and sources at scale to form a trusted data foundation. Step 2 involves analytics for operational execution—simple business rules or machine-learning algorithms tuned by data scientists—to deliver recommended actions. Step 3 delivers full maturity: The Self-Learning Enterprise can measure the outcomes of those actions and use data in a continuous cycle of improvement.

Reltio's investments in advanced analytics and machine learning technologies support multi-model data storage, which includes a self-learning graph to empower enterprises to make better data-driven decisions. The company has incorporated machine learning not only to enable business outcomes but also to continuously improve data matching and uncover relationships for enhanced data understanding.

This is not the first time Reltio has been recognized as a leader by Forrester Research. The company was also named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Master Data Management, Q1 2016, which gave Reltio the highest score in the strategy category, as well as the second-highest score in the current offering category. The two recognitions together represent a high honor for Reltio, which believes that they offer a complementary picture in potentially the two most critical areas of data management: Master Data Management and Machine Learning Data Catalogs.

A complimentary copy of "The Forrester Wave™: Machine Learning Data Catalogs, Q2 2018" is available for download at reltio.com/mldc .

Forrester Research Principal Analyst, Michele Goetz, the author of the report, talks about how organizations are turning from "data as an asset" to "data as a business" and the machine learning technologies that will transform how you get the most out of your data in this video: http://www.reltio.com/about/news/machine-learning-puts-data-front-and-center-for-business.

About Reltio

The Reltio Self-Learning Data PlatformTM, developed natively in the cloud, organizes enterprise data for continuous self-learning. With Reltio, businesses can now manage data like leading cloud companies, leveraging continuous data organization and recommended actions to ultimately measure and improve their operations. Reltio organizes data from all sources and formats, creating a unified data set with unlimited personalized views for users across sales, marketing, and compliance. With machine learning, Reltio then recommends actions, and finally measures and correlates the impact on your business. This self-learning cycle empowers companies to put data at the heart of every decision, build analytics into operational business processes and continuously learn about customers, products and their relationships. Leading Global 2000 and companies of all sizes and industries rely on Reltio to become Self-Learning Enterprises. Learn more at www.reltio.com.

