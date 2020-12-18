Reltio Recognized as Best Software as a Service Finalist in 2021 Cloud Awards

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reltio , an award-winning software as a service (SaaS) company at the heart of helping innovative Global 2000 companies thrive in the digital economy, has been named a finalist in the international Cloud Computing Awards program. Since 2011, the Cloud Awards have sought to promote and celebrate excellence and innovation in cloud computing.

Reltio has been shortlisted for Best Software as a Service (inside the U.S.) category

Reltio disrupted the master data management (MDM) software market when it launched the first cloud-native multidomain MDM software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform

(MDM) software market when it launched the first cloud-native multidomain MDM software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform Final winners will be announced on January 28, 2021

"We're proud to be recognized as one of the best SaaS offerings in the U.S. based on the business results we deliver to customers mastering enterprise data for critical business initiatives such as digital transformation, direct to consumer, data privacy and consent, and delivering better customer experiences," said Manish Sood, CTO and Founder of Reltio. "Our multi-tenant, multi-cloud approach and big data architecture allows businesses to manage data of any type, any data domain (Identity, Account, Customer, Product or other data domains), in any geography in real-time and at scale. This is absolutely critical in today's digital economy."

"Reltio employs cloud technologies to deliver outstanding results – and is a deserving finalist in the 2020-21 Cloud Awards program," said James Williams, Head of Operations for the Cloud Awards. "This year has been one unlike any other, posing uniquely non-trivial challenges across every sector of industry. The cloud has been pivotal in increasing organizational efficiency to meet demands both anticipated and unforeseen. Reltio has been at the center of considerable behavioral change and new, innovative ways of working."

SaaS is the fastest and most efficient way for enterprises to adopt agile multidomain MDM required to effectively manage enterprise data. Reltio has a significant technology advantage in the multidomain master data management market and remains the only company that provides a cloud-native, multi-tenant MDM platform to achieve Enterprise 360. The company brought the first multidomain MDM SaaS platform to market and continues to deliver real-time data at scale to enterprises in the healthcare and life sciences, financial services, insurance, retail, consumer packaged goods (CPG), and high tech industries.

Hundreds of organizations entered the Cloud Awards this year, with entries coming from across the globe, covering the Americas, Australia, Europe and the Middle East.

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which recognizes and honors industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud as we move into 2021 and beyond. The Cloud Awards currently offers two awards programs, the Cloud Computing Awards and the Software-as-a-Service Awards.

Categories for the Cloud Computing Awards include Most Promising Start-Up, Best SaaS, and "Best in Mobile" Cloud Solution. Finalists were selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/ .

About Reltio

Reltio disrupted the master data management (MDM) software market when it launched the first cloud-native MDM software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. Reltio remains the only company that provides a cloud-native multi-tenant multidomain MDM platform that delivers real-time data at scale. The Reltio Connected Data Platform provides agility, scale, simplicity, security and performance unmatched by competitors. Reltio's API-first approach eases configuration and integration with downstream applications for developers.

The Reltio Connected Data Platform gives Global 2000 customers an Enterprise 360 view to power digital transformation and growth. Reltio is the single source of truth for enterprise data, a fundamentally better way to create rich data profiles that include relationships, omnichannel transaction and interaction data, and third-party data at the speed and scale of cloud. Visit www.reltio.com to gain an Enterprise 360 view of mission-critical data for real-time operations, analytics and data science.

SOURCE Reltio

Related Links

http://www.reltio.com

