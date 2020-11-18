Reltio Repeats Appearance on Deloitte 2020 Technology Fast 500™ List of the Fastest-Growing Companies in North America

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reltio, an award-winning software as a service (SaaS) company at the heart of helping innovative Global 2000 companies thrive in the digital economy, today announced its third consecutive appearance on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™ list; a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America. Reltio revenue grew 312%, based on fiscal year revenue growth from 2016 to 2019.

Reltio's Chief Executive Officer, Chris Hylen, credits the company's unique ability to provide real-time, multi-domain master data management (MDM) for the impressive 312% revenue growth. "We're thrilled to once again be included on Deloitte's list of fastest growing technology companies. The rapid growth of Reltio highlights the market's preference for consuming MDM in a SaaS model. Many thanks to our customers and partners for trusting and adopting our platform, and to our employees for continuously innovating and caring for them."



"For more than 25 years, we've been honoring companies that define the cutting edge and this year's Technology Fast 500 list is proof positive that technology — from software and digital media platforms, to biotech — truly does permeate so many facets of our lives," said Paul Silverglate , vice chairman, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "We congratulate this year's winners, especially during a time when innovation is needed more than ever to address the monumental challenges posed by the pandemic."

"Each year the Technology Fast 500 listing validates how important technology innovation is to our daily lives. It was interesting to see this year that while software companies continued to dominate, biotech companies rose to the top of the winners list for the first time, demonstrating that new categories of innovation are accelerating in the pursuit of making life easier, safer and more productive," said Mohana Dissanayake , partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP, and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications, within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "We extend sincere congratulations to these well-deserved winners — who all embody a spirit of curiosity, and a never-ending commitment to making technology advancements possible."

About Reltio

Reltio disrupted the master data management (MDM) software market when it launched the first cloud-native MDM software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. Reltio remains the only company that provides a cloud-native, multi-tenant, multidomain MDM platform that delivers real-time data at scale. The Reltio Connected Data Platform provides agility, scale, simplicity, security and performance unmatched by competitors. Reltio's API-first approach eases configuration and integration with downstream applications for developers.

The Reltio Connected Data Platform gives Global 2000 master data management customers an Enterprise 360 view to power digital transformation and growth. Reltio is the single source of truth for enterprise data, a fundamentally better way to create rich data profiles that include relationships, omnichannel transaction and interaction data, and third-party data at the speed and scale of cloud. Visit www.reltio.com to gain an Enterprise 360 view of mission-critical data for real-time operations, analytics and data science.

About Deloitte's 2020 Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 26th year, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2016 to 2019.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $US50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $US5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

