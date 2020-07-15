Reltio Wins Digital Innovation Award from Ventana Research

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reltio , an award-winning software as a service (SaaS) company helping innovative Global 2000 companies win in the experience economy, today announced it has been named winner of the 13th Annual Digital Innovation Awards for Marketing by Ventana Research . The prestigious awards recognize trailblazing vendors that contribute advancements in technology, drive change, and increase value for organizations worldwide. Selection is backed by market research and analyst expertise across business and IT. According to Ventana Research, Reltio Connected Customer 360 best exemplifies innovation and has a striking impact on the technologies that support marketers.

"Congratulations to Reltio for being the winner of the 13th annual Ventana Research Digital Innovation Award for Marketing for providing a common data platform to ensure consistency and effectiveness of interactions and personalization in digital experience with prospects and customers," said Mark Smith, CEO and Chief Research Officer at Ventana Research.

Reltio's responsive data management platform creates holistic, up-to-date, and actionable customer profiles by bringing together customer data from any source and any format. The multi-domain platform enables businesses to design new digital experiences and transformations, powering hyper-personalized and connected experiences at scale – across all channels, teams and brands.

Top data innovators, marketing teams, and CX professionals at some of the world's most innovative and admired brands rely on Reltio Connected Customer 360 to boost agility, maximize productivity and, above all, provide a connected, optimized experience to their customers.

"Disruption of the global economy by the coronavirus pandemic has accelerated digital transformation. Personalized customer experiences are table stakes for successfully navigating this challenging business climate," said Manish Sood, Chief Executive Officer, Reltio. "A strong foundation of master data, interaction data, transaction data and third-party data is essential to improving customer acquisition, retention, and service. We are honored that the respected analysts at Ventana Research recognized Reltio as a leader in helping marketers drive digital transformation, hyper-personalization at scale, and simplify privacy and compliance."

Award winners were selected based on their technology and the extent to which they help organizations innovate or enhance the productivity and outcomes of their business or IT processes. As part of the scoring process and methodology, Ventana Research analysts examine the submissions for not just the innovative technology approach, but also how it applies to people, processes, information and technology, the best practices it supports, the degree of team involvement and the technologies, business impact and value.

To learn more about Reltio Connected Customer 360, click here .

About Reltio

Reltio is an award-winning cloud software provider that enables enterprises to win in the experience economy. Reltio Connected Customer 360 is a fundamentally better way to create rich customer profiles that include relationships, omnichannel transaction and interaction data, and other valuable insights. Global 2000 enterprises use this information to fully understand customers and deliver exceptional experiences.

Innovative global brands trust Reltio Connected Customer 360 to manage the customer data that matters most to their businesses. Reltio customers include eight of the top 10 global pharmaceutical and life sciences companies, market-leaders in healthcare, financial services, and technology, major travel and hospitality brands, and prestigious international luxury consumer brands in fashion, retail, and personal care. Visit www.reltio.com to reimagine your customer experience.

