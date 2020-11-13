Reltio Wins Silver in Inaugural 2020 Corporate Content Awards North America

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reltio , an award-winning software as a service (SaaS) company at the heart of helping innovative Global 2000 companies thrive in the digital economy, today announced that it has been selected as the Silver winner of the 2020 Corporate Content Awards North America for "best branded content site."

The company's complete rebranding earned the distinction.

The award benchmarks and rewards corporate storytelling and the use of narrative to all corporate audiences across owned, earned and bought media.

2020 is the first year the award program was run in North America , following the success of the European awards program and event.

The 2020 Corporate Content Awards North America includes those exhibiting best practices in the use of corporate communications by every size and sector and across every type of channel and platform. It is an opportunity to provide recognition for the efforts of all staff, companies, agencies and beneficiaries involved.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by the Corporate Content Awards for the transformation of Reltio's go-to-market (GTM) strategy including rebranding, repositioning, renaming the product, and relaunching our website," said Jakki Geiger, CMO of Reltio. "The purpose of the transformation was to clearly differentiate Reltio from competitors, shift from an outdated product-centric approach to a focused customer-centric approach, use more relevant content and messaging to help our audiences navigate the contactless economy, and support Reltio's next chapter of growth."

The Corporate Content Awards highlight companies building and maintaining a reputation, which requires precision, creativity, and assiduousness in corporate communications. Ensuring the corporate story is told relies on strategic development, narrative building and, above all, excellent content. Through social media, video, CSR partnerships, print, audio, blogs, internal communications teams and more, corporate content is unique in that it is being deployed by businesses of every size and sector and across every type of channel and platform.

"We announced the launch of the Corporate Content Awards before the Covid-19 pandemic took hold. Frankly, we hadn't thought anyone would enter. However, we were stunned by how many submissions we received, and of such high calibre. It is testament to the creativity of corporate storytellers throughout the US and Canada," said Andrew Thomas, publisher of Communicate Magazine and founder of the Corporate Content Awards.

The winners were officially announced at a virtual ceremony on November 12, 2020.

About Reltio

Reltio disrupted the master data management (MDM) software market when it launched the first cloud-native MDM software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. Reltio remains the only company that provides a cloud-native multi-tenant multidomain MDM platform that delivers real-time data at scale. The Reltio Connected Data Platform provides agility, scale, simplicity, security and performance unmatched by competitors. Reltio's API-first approach eases configuration and integration with downstream applications for developers.

The Reltio Connected Data Platform gives Global 2000 customers an Enterprise 360 view to power digital transformation and growth. Reltio is the single source of truth for enterprise data, a fundamentally better way to create rich data profiles that include relationships, omnichannel transaction and interaction data, and third-party data at the speed and scale of cloud. Visit www.reltio.com to gain an Enterprise 360 view of mission-critical data for real-time operations, analytics and data science.

