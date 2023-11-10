ReluTech Achieves Advanced Partner Status in the AWS Partner Network

News provided by

ReluTech

10 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

ATLANTA, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ReluTech, an innovative IT solutions provider specializing in cloud services, data center hardware, third-party maintenance, and IT staffing, is proud to announce its recent elevation to Advanced Partner status within the AWS Partner Network (APN).

This notable achievement underscores ReluTech's commitment to helping businesses accelerate their cloud adoption. As an Advanced Partner, ReluTech has demonstrated expertise and notable success in helping customers navigate common barriers to cloud adoption with AWS. This partnership level is awarded to organizations that have met stringent requirements, including extensive training, certification, and a track record of successful project delivery.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as an AWS Advanced Partner," said Mark Metz, Founder and Chairman of ReluTech. "Our team has worked tirelessly to ensure that our solutions are not just innovative but also align perfectly with the needs of our cloud-committed customers as they navigate their migration journeys. This elevation in our AWS partnership is a testament to our deep expertise and customer-centric approach."

With this new status, ReluTech will have greater access to AWS resources, training, and support, further enhancing its ability to serve customers with cutting-edge cloud solutions. ReluTech's clients will benefit from the company's increased ability to leverage AWS's breadth of services, from advanced data analytics and artificial intelligence to IoT and machine learning capabilities.

For organizations looking to reduce costs, innovate faster, and achieve efficient scalability, ReluTech's proven methodologies and dedicated support teams ensure a smooth and beneficial transition to AWS cloud services.

For more information about ReluTech's services and AWS capabilities, please visit the ReluTech website

About ReluTech

ReluTech is an IT solutions provider focused on reducing infrastructure costs and transforming businesses through cutting-edge cloud technologies. With a unique approach to IT, ReluTech provides solutions for cloud migration, data center hardware, third-party maintenance, and IT staffing, ensuring seamless operations and continuity for businesses of all sizes.

SOURCE ReluTech

