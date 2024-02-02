ReluTech Achieves R2v3 Certification, Reinforcing Commitment to Sustainable IT Solutions

ATLANTA, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ReluTech, a leading IT solutions organization and cloud migration accelerator, has announced its achievement of the R2v3 certification in addition to three significant ISO certificates: ISO 9001:2015 for quality management systems, ISO 14001:2015 for environmental management systems, and ISO 45001:2018 for occupational health and safety management systems. These milestones underscore ReluTech's unwavering commitment to quality, environmental stewardship, and workplace safety in its operations. This prestigious certification, governed by the rigorous standards set by Sustainable Electronics Recycling International (SERI), underscores ReluTech's dedication to responsible electronics management.

The R2v3 certification, recognized globally as the benchmark for electronics recyclers, demands strict adherence to environmental safety, data security, and health and safety practices. For ReluTech, this achievement not only exemplifies its commitment to the highest level of responsible recycling and refurbishment of electronic equipment but also marks a pivotal step in its journey toward sustainable IT practices.

In addition to the R2v3 certification, the ISO 9001:2015 certification underscores ReluTech's commitment to delivering high-quality services that consistently meet customer and regulatory requirements. The ISO 14001:2015 certification reflects the company's dedication to minimizing its environmental impact and ensuring continuous improvement in environmental performance. Lastly, the ISO 45001:2018 certification highlights ReluTech's focus on providing a safe and healthy workplace, proactively working to prevent occupational health issues and enhance employee safety.

In light of this achievement, customers of ReluTech can expect a host of benefits. The certification assures enhanced trust and reliability in handling electronic waste responsibly and adhering to global standards. It also guarantees superior standards in data destruction and security, protecting sensitive information. Furthermore, by partnering with ReluTech, customers actively contribute to environmentally sound practices, aiding in the reduction of their ecological footprint. Additionally, this certification assists customers in meeting their regulatory and compliance obligations, thereby reducing potential legal and environmental risks.

ReluTech's CEO, Michael Campbell, commented on this significant achievement: "We are thrilled to have achieved the R2v3 certification. This is not just a milestone for ReluTech but a testament to our unwavering commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices. We understand the importance of environmental stewardship in the IT sector, and we are dedicated to leading the charge in responsible electronics recycling. This certification is a step forward in our journey to provide our customers and partners with solutions that are not just innovative but also ethically and environmentally sound."

For ReluTech, obtaining the R2v3 certification is more than an accolade; it's a reflection of its ongoing commitment to sustainability and ethical business practices. The company continues to strive for excellence and innovation, committing to continually enhancing its processes and contributing positively to the global movement towards sustainable IT solutions.

