Rely Home Receives Investment from H.I.G. Capital

EDISON, N.J., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rely Home a leading nationwide home warranty provider ("Rely" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received an investment from an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $70 billion of capital under management. Rely's founder Victor Hakim, together with senior management, will continue to lead the business and will retain a significant ownership stake in Rely.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Edison, New Jersey, Rely built a proprietary technology platform that simplifies home ownership by offering warranty contracts through Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) and Real Estate channels. The Company operates across all 50 states through a network of independent, affiliated technicians under its three brands: Choice Home Warranty ("CHW"), Home Warranty of America ("HWA"), and Home Service Club ("HSC").

Victor Hakim, Founder and Chairman of Rely, said, "We are excited to partner with H.I.G. and believe that with their strategic support and deep resources, Rely will continue its rapid expansion while maintaining best-in-class service for our customers. I'm extremely proud of what our team has accomplished, and look forward to this next chapter in Rely's growth story."

Jim Mostofi, Chief Executive Officer of Rely, added, "We are committed to expanding our offerings and delivering reliable protection for homeowners across the country. H.I.G.'s investment is a clear endorsement of our strategy, and H.I.G.'s investment will support Rely's initiatives to enhance the customer and technician experience, to broaden our reach, and to execute on our long-term growth plan."

John Harroff, Managing Director at H.I.G., commented, "We were first introduced to Victor and the Company a decade ago, and have been impressed with their success in building an industry leader. Rely's strong performance is a testament to its leadership and commitment to delivering superior service for homeowners. With its reliable technician network and technology-driven platform, the Company is well positioned to accelerate its growth. This partnership will leverage H.I.G.'s operating know-how and consumer expertise to build on Rely's already impressive foundation."

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (Lead) and Raymond James & Associates, Inc. served as financial advisors, and DLA Piper LLP provided legal counsel to Rely.

About Rely Home

Rely Home is the fastest growing home warranty provider in the U.S. offering customer policies through Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) and Real Estate channels. The Company disrupted the industry with a technology enabled platform that makes providing comprehensive coverage against the cost of unexpected repairs for all major appliances, HVAC, plumbing, and electrical systems simpler for homeowners. Rely services customers across all 50 states through a network of independent, but affiliated technicians through its three brands: Choice Home Warranty ("CHW"), Home Warranty of America ("HWA"), and Home Service Club ("HSC"). For more information, please visit relyhome.com.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. Capital is a leading global alternative investment firm with $70 billion of capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Stamford in the United States, as well as international affiliate offices in Hamburg, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Dubai, and Hong Kong, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to middle market companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations, and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.

H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche, and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. also manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.

H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The Firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $53 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at hig.com.

*Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and its affiliates.

