Rely Medical Supply Launches Customer Loyalty Program

MINNEAPOLIS, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- It's all about you! That's the theme of the new customer loyalty program recently launched at Rely Medical Supply. Rely Rewards allows customers to earn one point for each dollar they spend with Rely Medical Supply. Accrued points can then be used toward future purchases at Rely Medical Supply.

The program was designed to be very easy to use. It's simple to get started and simple to earn and use points. There is no complicated registration or enrollment forms to complete. Customers are automatically registered in the program when they create an account in the www.RelyMedical.com online store. Then the customer is rewarded for doing something they already do: shopping at Rely Medical Supply. Customers are even rewarded 20 free points for registering with www.RelyMedical.com. Every 20 points earned are equal to one dollar and can be used towards purchases of full-priced products in the store.

"Online marketplaces are very competitive, and it is extremely costly to acquire new customers, that's why we want to reward our loyal customers at Rely Medical Supply. We want to keep them happy and satisfied with the service they receive from our store. Rewarding them for their loyalty and purchases is one small thing we can do to help increase their satisfaction with our shop and keep them coming back," remarked Devon Dougherty, Marketing Director of Rely Medical Supply.

The launch of the Rely Rewards program has been highly successful. Thousands of Rely Medical Supply customers have been registered in the program and began earning points right away. Thanks to Rely Rewards, customers can now reap rewards for buying the medical supplies that they need for daily living.

Learn more at www.RelyMedical.com or call (888) 529-2308.

Rely Medical Supply (www.relymedical.com) is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and specializes in discreet home delivery of medical supplies to thousands of customers across the United States. With extensive experience and expertise in the areas of incontinence and urological supplies, Rely Medical Supply offers private-paying customers a one-stop shop for their medical supply needs. Orders for medical supplies may be placed online or by phone.

Contact: Devon Dougherty,

Marketing Director

Phone: 888-529-2308

Email: 196810@email4pr.com

