RelyCircle Mobile App Connects Small Businesses with Customers through One-of-a-Kind Social Referral System

"I realized that there needed to be a system that rewards consumers for the likes and recommendations that are responsible for the majority of purchases every day," said RelyCircle founder Minesh Chandarana.

Business owners can set up their free profile on the RelyCircle Business App and add referral promotions that each carry a referral fee they decide. RelyCircle provides a 100% free e-mail and text tool that lets business owners invite their customers to write & share their recommendation.

When one of those recommendations leads to a new sale via the referral promotions, the customer who wrote the recommendation is rewarded for the referral. The app's patent pending referral system tracks the whole process across all platforms so that the customer who wrote the recommendation is automatically rewarded.

"In 2019, Digital ad spending in the U.S. alone is estimated to be $129 billion, so it's a huge part of the economy," says RelyCircle founder Minesh Chandarana.

All types of small businesses can benefit from RelyCircle. From local & home services to auto sales & repair businesses, professionals like architects, designers, fitness trainers and even healthcare professionals like dentists can use RelyCircle to connect with their customers.

RelyCircle aims to revolutionize social advertising by giving businesses a platform to reach and connect with a vast pool of customers without spending any money upfront for clicks or impressions.

Consumers can use the "RelyCircle" app completely free and earn Cash Rewards for each referral that leads to a sale. Local business search is the most common type of query performed by consumers and RelyCircle provides the answers based on user recommendations and distance only, providing consumers with unbiased answers to their search.

The "RelyCircle Business" app is also free to use for businesses, who only pay a referral fee when new sales are generated. The majority (55% or more & up to 75%) of this money goes directly to the customer whose recommendation led to the new sale. The app will retain a portion of the fee to market businesses on other platforms like Google & Facebook, while the rest is allocated for system maintenance, expenses, and profits.

And with the rising concerns over consumer privacy, RelyCircle's creators emphasize that consumer and business data will never be sold in order to gain revenue. The app's sole source of revenue will be referral fees.

The RelyCircle Business app is available for free download on the App Store and Google Play. Businesses that register will be automatically entered to win a $10K makeover.

