Relyion Achieves Major Milestone in Battery Energy Storage Safety and Commercialization

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Relyion Energy has reached a significant milestone in its mission to revolutionize energy storage solutions. As part of its unwavering commitment to safety, reliability, and innovation, the company has successfully completed UL 9540A testing for second-life electric vehicle (EV) cells and modules. This achievement not only marks a significant step in Relyion's commercialization efforts but also underscores its dedication to setting the benchmark for product safety within the energy storage industry.

What is UL 9540A Testing? UL 9540A testing is internationally recognized as the gold standard for evaluating the thermal runaway characteristics of battery energy storage systems (BESS). It is a critical process in ensuring that energy storage products meet the highest safety and reliability standards. By incorporating insights gained from UL 9540A testing, Relyion ensures its BESS products, powered by second-life EV modules, are designed and engineered to meet stringent safety criteria. This achievement will boost customer confidence and simplify the permitting process for regulatory bodies, such as Authorities Having Jurisdiction (AHJ).

Advancing safety and reliability remains paramount for products utilizing lithium-ion batteries. The rigorous UL 9540A testing process provides valuable insights that enable Relyion to further refine its BESS system designs. These advancements enhance product reliability and ensure optimal performance across diverse environments and applications. For customers, this milestone translates into greater peace of mind, knowing that Relyion's energy storage solutions prioritize safety at every level while maintaining cutting-edge innovation.

A Commitment to Sustainability The completion of UL 9540A testing for second-life EV cells and modules demonstrates Relyion's dedication to sustainability and innovation. By repurposing EV cells, the company extends the lifecycle of valuable materials, contributing to a more sustainable future. This approach not only reduces waste but also offers cost-effective energy storage solutions. Additionally, the test reports serve as a vital resource for Relyion's partners, streamlining permitting processes and addressing critical safety questions from regulatory authorities.

Building the Future of Energy Storage: Dr. Ratnesh Sharma, Chief Technology Officer at Relyion Energy, emphasized the significance of this milestone. "This achievement represents a pivotal step forward in our mission to deliver safe, reliable, and sustainable energy storage solutions. We extend our gratitude to our team of experts and partners who made this possible. Together, we are building a future powered by safe and sustainable energy solutions." Shubham Pahade, Technical Program Manager at Relyion, echoed this sentiment: "As we continue to push the boundaries of innovation, Relyion remains steadfast in its commitment to providing products that not only meet but exceed industry standards."

Relyion Energy's successful completion of UL 9540A testing for second-life EV cells and modules is a testament to the company's leadership in the energy storage industry. This milestone enhances customer trust, advances product safety, and reinforces the company's dedication to sustainability and innovation. As Relyion continues to pioneer cutting-edge energy storage solutions, it remains committed to creating a safer and more sustainable future for all.

