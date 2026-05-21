RelyOn Celebrates Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at Shell Robert Training Center

ROBERT, La., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RelyOn has officially marked the next phase of its partnership with the Shell Robert Training Center with a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the successful transition of training operations at the renowned facility.

RelyOn has officially marked the next phase of its partnership with the Shell Robert Training Center with a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the successful transition of training operations at the renowned facility. The Shell Robert Training Center is recognized for its advanced training capabilities and extensive course offerings. Under RelyOn’s management, the center will continue to provide a broad range of standard industry training programs alongside bespoke solutions tailored to customer and operational requirements.

The event represents a significant milestone for both organizations, following the smooth and collaborative transfer of training delivery responsibilities to RelyOn. By combining RelyOn's global expertise in safety, training, and competence management with the Shell Robert Training Center's industry-leading facilities, the partnership is set to further strengthen workforce readiness and safety standards across the energy sector.

The transition forms part of a wider long-term vision shared by both organizations to continue developing the facility as a future Center of Excellence, delivering high-quality safety and technical training solutions for the industry.

Located in Louisiana, the Shell Robert Training Center is recognized for its advanced training capabilities and extensive course offerings. Under RelyOn's management, the center will continue to provide a broad range of standard industry training programs alongside bespoke solutions tailored to customer and operational requirements.

The facility serves professionals across offshore, industrial, and energy sectors, supporting competency development through practical, scenario-based instruction designed to prepare personnel for real-world operations.

Speaking at the ceremony, Jenni Lewis, Managing Director at RelyOn US, said:

"This ribbon cutting ceremony marks an exciting milestone for both RelyOn and the Shell Robert Training Center. We are extremely proud of how smoothly the transition has been completed and grateful to everyone involved for their professionalism, collaboration, and commitment throughout the process.

"Bringing together RelyOn's expertise in safety and competence with Shell's exceptional training facility creates a strong platform for future growth and innovation. Together, we are building something truly special for the industry, with a shared commitment to delivering world-class training and supporting safer operations across the sector."

The ribbon cutting ceremony brought together team members, partners, and stakeholders involved in the transition, highlighting the collaborative relationship between the two organizations and their shared commitment to operational excellence. As the partnership moves forward, RelyOn and Shell Robert Training Center will continue working together to expand training opportunities, enhance customer experience, and support the evolving needs of the global energy workforce.

About RelyOn

RelyOn is a global provider of safety and competence services and solutions for the energy, renewables, maritime, and industrial sectors. With more than 50 years of experience, RelyOn supports customers worldwide through safety training, competence management, and technology-enabled workforce solutions designed to improve operational performance and workforce readiness. Learn more at www.relyon.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

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SOURCE RelyOn