RelyOn Nutec and Crowley Partner to Launch Specialized Wind Training Courses Across U.S.

HOUSTON, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RelyOn Nutec and Crowley, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU), to directly enhance the availability of offshore wind safety training across the U.S. Creating an industry-leading training initiative in the U.S., the strategic partnering pairs the leading Jones Act maritime solutions provider with the world's largest provider of specialized safety training and consultancy for the oil and gas, offshore, renewables and industrial sectors.

Wind Training

Together, the consortium will develop and administer geographically scalable wind energy training across the United States through the creation of Global Wind Organization (GWO) satellite facilities. These facilities will offer certified training standards which align the requirements of the GWO organization of wind turbine manufacturers and owners.

Jenni Lewis, managing director for RelyOn Nutec's Gulf of Mexico region, said, "Crowley is well known as a leader in maritime and logistics and is growing its focus in the U.S. offshore wind industry. Having Crowley's world-leading expertise in offshore operations and supply chain management combined with RelyOn Nutec's experience in wind training and management systems, expertise and global presence, will ensure that this safety-critical training can be delivered in an emerging region with an accelerated growth strategy."

Working in cooperation with government and local higher learning institutions, the training will support the safety of mariners and technicians. The partnership will leverage the opportunity for Crowley to use its hands-on experience in the energy sector to augment RelyOn Nutec's GWO training and eventual training support of crew transfer vessels ("CTV"), service offshore vessels ("SOV"), and wind installation vessels ("WIV").

"This partnership will combine Crowley's commitment to safety and sustainability within its industry-leading and successful engineering, vessel operations, project management and logistics sectors in U.S. offshore markets with RelyOn Nutec's time-tested safety training and consultancy within the offshore, renewables and industrial sectors," said Jeff Andreini, vice president, Crowley New Energy. "This will directly enable the strategic and continued growth of a qualified workforce to support reliable staffing for the new energy sector."

About RelyOn Nutec

RelyOn Nutec delivers safety, compliance and competence services and solutions across the world. Through 32 facilities RelyOn Nutec helps clients protect their people, assets and the environment. RelyOn Nutec has a deep history going back over 50 years and through the intelligent application of the latest technology leads the wind industry and other safety-critical industries.

RelyOn Nutec is the world's leading GWO training provider and has a broad range of innovative digital services including digital learning, simulation technology and a market leading suite of SaaS applications. RelyOn Nutec is the preferred end-to-end partner for our clients to develop and maintain a safe workplace. The market-leading digital services offers clients a modular approach to managing safety across their business processes while minimizing risk and revolutionizing the way they track workforce safety, compliance, and competence.

RelyOn Nutec clients operate across a range of safety-critical industries, including those driving the transition to a more sustainable energy supply and with safety in the DNA, all of RelyOn Nutec's services and solutions are built to cover the needs of the entire workforce from frontline operations to back office. More information about RelyOn Nutec and its suite of safety training and consultancy services may be found at www.relyonnutec.com.

About Crowley

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Crowley Holdings Inc. is the parent company of the 129-year-old Crowley Maritime Corporation, a privately-held, family- and employee-owned company that provides worldwide logistics, government, marine and energy solutions. Crowley operates with four business units: Crowley Logistics, a supply chain management division that includes logistics and ocean liner cargo transportation services; Crowley Shipping, which encompasses ownership, operations and management of conventional and dual fuel vessels, including tankers, container ships, multipurpose tugboats and barges; sustainable energy solutions for the emerging offshore wind and liquefied natural gas (LNG) sectors; engineering; project management; naval architecture and vessel construction management; Crowley Fuels, a fuel transportation, distribution and sales division in Alaska; and Crowley Solutions, which focuses on global government services and program management including, ship management, expeditionary logistics, technology solutions, energy solutions and freight transportation and logistics services. Additional information about Crowley, its subsidiaries and business units may be found at www.crowley.com.

