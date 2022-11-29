RelyOn Nutec, Massachusetts Maritime Academy Win 2022 Ventus Award

HOUMA, La. and BUZZARDS BAY, Mass., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RelyOn Nutec U.S. (www.relyonnutec.com), the leading safety, compliance and competence solution provider globally, in partnership with Massachusetts Maritime Academy (MMA- www.maritime.edu), a top-ranked public university with undergraduate degree programs focusing on science, engineering, technology, math, and business that blend academics and experiential learning, was named winner of the 2022 Ventus Award for HSE Program of the Year by the Business Network for Offshore Wind at the Ventus Gala, held November 17 in Washington, D.C.

Ventus Awards 2022 HSE Program of the Year recipients from left to right - Michael Burns, Executive Director - Maritime Center for Responsible Energy, Massachusetts Maritime Academy - Bryan Stockton, Orsted Head of Regulatory Affairs - Mauricio Guzman, Business Development Manager for Renewables, RelyOn Nutec US

The award was presented to Mauricio Guzman, business development manager for renewables for RelyOn Nutec, and Captain Michael Burns, executive director of the Maritime Center for Responsible Energy, Massachusetts Maritime Academy, at the Ventus Gala, where hundreds of professionals across the global offshore wind supply chain came together to celebrate the industry's collective accomplishments.

RelyOn Nutec U.S., Mexico & Caribbean Managing Director, Jenni Lewis said "Thank you to the Business Network for Offshore Wind for this recognition. We are proud of our partnership with the Academy and look forward to continuing to innovate, apply and provide vital safety training for all those in the industry together."

"We are honored to be recognized with this Ventus Award along with our partner RelyOn Nutec," said Rear Admiral Francis X. McDonald, USMS, president of Massachusetts Maritime Academy. "We congratulate all the finalists, and look forward to continuing to contribute to advancements in the offshore wind industry."

Liz Burdock, President and CEO for the Business Network for Offshore Wind states, "It is critical that the U.S. offshore wind industry invests in developing a highly skilled, trained, and most importantly, safe workforce. The innovative and comprehensive Adaptive Learning Model developed by RelyOn Nutec and tested by Massachusetts Maritime Academy addresses knowledge gaps and blind spots that are critical to address, particularly as it relates to safety and response procedures."

The Ventus Awards are the Network's highest level of professional recognition, celebrating the trailblazing people, companies, organizations, and work worldwide ushering in the global adoption of offshore wind energy.

We extend sincere thank you's to the Ventus Awards for recognizing programs of excellence and finding the value in applying new technologies to learning, to Area9 Lyceum, who we entered into an agreement with to bring adaptive learning technology to the energy sector, MMA - the first facility in the nation to offer all five modules of GWO Basic Safety Training and to our digital / operational teams for constantly raising the bar for excellence.

About RelyOn Nutec: RelyOn Nutec delivers safety, compliance and competence services and solutions across the world. Through +30 facilities, RelyOn Nutec helps clients protect their people, assets and the environment. RelyOn Nutec has a history dating back over 50 years, is leading the safety and technical training field and has a broad range of innovative digital services, including digital learning, simulation technology and a market-leading suite of SaaS applications. The digital services include a modular approach to managing safety across business processes while minimizing risk, revolutionizing workforce safety, compliance and competence tracking. To learn more, please visit: www.relyonnutec.com.

About Massachusetts Maritime Academy (MMA): MMA is a fully accredited, four-year, co-educational state university offering Bachelor and Master of Science degrees that are highly regarded in the worldwide maritime industry and beyond. For more than 100 years, MMA has prepared women and men for exciting and rewarding careers on land and sea. As the nation's finest maritime college, MMA challenges students to succeed by balancing a unique regimented lifestyle with a typical four-year college environment. Located on Cape Cod, at the mouth of the scenic Cape Cod Canal, Massachusetts Maritime Academy is the ideal college to pursue the love for the ocean, concern for the environment, interest in math and science, and a thirst for adventure. Follow MMA on FB: @massmaritime, @MassMaritime.Advancement; IG: @massmaritime, @mmacademyalumni; Twitter: @MMAadmissions, @MMAcademyAlumni; YouTube: Massachusetts Maritime Academy.

