REMA, BURNA BOY, AND SELENA GOMEZ WIN BIG AT THE 16TH ANNUAL HEADIES AWARDS ON SEPTEMBER 3RD, 2023

The Headies Awards

05 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

WINNERS ASAKE, BLAQBONEZ, BLACK SHERRIF AND MORE ATTEND THE STAR-STUDDED RED CARPET EVENT IN ATLANTA CELEBRATING THE ARTISTIC INGENUITY OF PAN AFRICAN TALENT

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REMA, ASAKE, BLAQBONEZ, BLACK SHERIF and more attended the 16th annual Headies Awards, which took place over Labor Day Weekend at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, GA and was hosted by Emmy Award-nominated actor Terrence J, and Nigerian American actress Osas Ighodaro. As the most coveted pan-African music award event celebrating the African Renaissance, The Headies rewards, recognizes, and celebrates the greatest in Afrobeats, African music, and culture, featuring sounds from South, East, Central, North, and West Africa.

This year's event—which returned to the States for the second year in a row—was no different, as the highly-anticipated celebration featured the world's most influential and impactful artists from Africa to the United States. Rema and Burna Boy each won three awards and Odumodublvck, Asake, and Victony & Tempoe each won two awards. Selena Gomez won international artiste of the year and Director K, won for best music video. Asake took home this year's Album of the Year award as well as the Next Rated Award, which came with a home. Here's the full winner's list:

  • International Artist of the Year: Selena Gomez
  • Best Rap Single: Odumodublvck - "Declan Rice"
  • Best Vocal Performance: Wande Coal - "Kpe Paso"
  • Best Music Video: Director K - "Calm Down" (Remix)
  • Best Rap Album: Blaqbonez - Young Preacher
  • Lyricist on the roll: Payper Corleone - "Fly talk alone"
  • Producer of the year: Rexxie - Abracadaba Remix
  • Best Male Artiste: Rema
  • Rookie of the year: Odumodublvk
  • Best Inspirational Single: Neon Adejo - "Eze Ebube"
  • Special Recognition: Soundsultan
  • Afrobeats single of the year: Burna Boy - "Last Last"
  • Digital Artiste of the year: Rema
  • Best Street Hop Artiste: Seyi Vibez
  • Next Rated: Asake
  • Album of the year: Asake - "Mr Money with the vibe"
  • Song of the year: Burna Boy - "Last Last"
  • Best Collaboration: Spyro ft Tiwa Savage - "Who is your guy remix"
  • African Artiste of the year: Rema (Nigeria)
  • Best West African Artiste of the year: Black Sherif (Ghana)
  • Best R&B Album: Chike - The Brother's Keeper
  • Headies Viewers choice: Victony- "Soweto"
  • Best Recording of the year: Victony & Tempoe - "Soweto"
  • Best Vocal Performance (Female): Waje - "In Between"
  • Best North African Artiste of the year: El Grande Toto - Morocco
  • Best East African Artiste of the year: HEREDiamond Platnumz
  • Best Central African Artiste of the year: Libianca - Cameroon
  • Best Female Artiste: Ayra Starr
  • Hall of Fame: Youssou N'Dour
  • Songwriter of the year: Simi Kosoko, Godsfavour Chidozie, Kosoko Adekunle, Marcel Akunwata - "Loyal" (Simi)
  • Best Alternate Album: BOJ - Gbagada Express
  • Best Southern African Artiste of the year: Focalistic - South Africa
  • Best R&B Single: Burna Boy - "For My Hand"
  • Best Alternative Song: Wizard Chan - "Earth Song"

Inspired by the need to fill a significant void and be the voice of a generation in the culture that they represent, The Headies understands the urban contemporary pop culture that Afrobeats brings to mainstream music. The event boasts a mega-platform that interfaces with young, talented artists who represent the future of global music. For a complete list of winners and honorees, click HERE.

The Awards show was streamed live on YouTube (U.S.) and HipTV (Africa) Network.

For more details on this year's 16th Annual Headies Awards, please visit https://theheadies.com.

For additional photos click HERE and HERE. B-roll available upon request.

About The Headies Awards

The Headies Awards, Originally called the Hip Hop World Awards, is a music awards show established in 2006 by the Hip Hop World Magazine of Nigeria to recognize the outstanding achievements in the Nigerian music industry. The annual ceremony features performances by established and promising artists.

About Ayo Animashaun

Ayo Animashaun is a Nigerian entertainment entrepreneur and Radio executive. He is CEO of Smooth Productions, an entertainment firm that organizes The Headies awards show and publishes weekly Hip Hop World Magazine. On November 5th, 2013 he led his firm to the launch of HipTV on Multichoice DSTV. In October of 2013, The Net magazine listed Animashaun as one of the most influential people in Nigerian Entertainment.

