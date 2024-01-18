REMADE Announces Registration Is Open for 2024 REMADE Circular Economy Tech Summit & Conference

Event Will Showcase Breakthrough Innovations Capable of Accelerating the Nation's Transition to a Circular Economy

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The REMADE Institute, a 168-member public-private partnership established in collaboration with the United States Department of Energy (DOE), is pleased to announce that registration is open for the 2024 REMADE Circular Economy Technology Summit & Conference and conference proceedings from the Institute's inaugural 2023 conference are now available.

Register today for the 2024 REMADE Circular Economy Tech Summit & Conference, April 10-11, 2024, in Washington, D.C.

The 2024 conference, which is organized by the Institute in partnership with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation and with support from the DOE's Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, will take place April 10-11, 2024, at the National Academy of Sciences Building, 2101 Constitution Ave., N.W., in Washington, D.C. Early bird registration is available through Friday, Jan. 26.

"REMADE and our partners are very excited to convene, once again, an in-depth, multidisciplinary, action-based scientific conference and international thought-leadership event addressing all aspects of the circular economy," said REMADE CEO Nabil Nasr. "We strongly encourage industry innovators, academic and national laboratory researchers, business leaders, public sector representatives and others — from university students just starting out, to international experts renowned in their fields — to attend this critically important event."

Conference proceedings from REMADE's inaugural 2023 event, published together in a new book titled "Technology Innovation for the Circular Economy," edited by Nasr, is now available for purchase as an e-book and for pre-order as a hard copy. The Institute's inaugural event in March 2023 featured presentations from nearly 60 peer-reviewed research papers and attracted more than 300 attendees representing academia, industry and civil society from across the country and around the world. To order the conference proceedings, click here.

The REMADE Circular Economy Tech Summit & Conference, now an annual event, advances the conversation on a circular approach and how it can benefit nations in meeting their multiple energy, environmental, manufacturing, industrial decarbonization, and economic goals. The 2024 conference will share new and detailed information on technologies capable of advancing and accelerating the transition to a circular economy and will have a specific theme focused on breakthroughs in sustainable manufacturing, circular technologies, and clean tech innovations.

"Following last year's hugely successful inaugural event, the Foundation is delighted to be working once again with the REMADE Institute on this national thought-leadership conference," said Andrew Morlet, CEO, Ellen MacArthur Foundation. "As momentum continues to build towards circular economy strategies that accelerate the United States' ambitious decarbonization agenda, now is the time to seize the opportunity with big ideas and bold actions."

"EERE is proud to support the REMADE Institute and its partners in their efforts to reduce embodied energy and carbon emissions associated with foundational industrial materials," said Chris Saldaña, Director of EERE's Advanced Materials and Manufacturing Technologies Office. "This important international event will advance REMADE's work in moving America toward a circular economy and reducing carbon emissions across the manufacturing sector."

A systems approach to addressing problems from all angles is planned for the 2024 conference, including systems analysis, industrial ecology, circular design, manufacturing materials optimization, remanufacturing and reuse, and recovery and recycling.

The event serves as a showcase for innovative technologies capable of reducing energy consumption, decreasing greenhouse gas emissions, decreasing the use of virgin materials, and increasing the supply and use of recycled materials. Experts at the 2024 conference will present REMADE-funded research and development projects as well as other technological research projects from around the world that are capable of increasing the reuse, remanufacturing, recovery and recycling of energy-intensive materials. These materials include metals, such as steel and aluminum; polymers, including plastics; fibers, including papers and textiles; and electronic scrap, or e-scrap, formerly referred to as e-waste.

Efforts are ongoing worldwide to transition from today's linear "take, make, waste" economy to a circular economy, where waste and pollution are eliminated, products and materials are circulated, and nature is regenerated. A circular economy can help tackle some of the biggest global challenges we face today — including climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution — and create resilience and prosperity for business, the environment, and society.

The 2024 REMADE Circular Economy Technology Summit & Conference is open to REMADE members, non-members, and university students from across the U.S. and around the world. Members of the media are also encouraged to attend. To learn more and register for the 2024 conference, click here.

About REMADE

Founded in 2017, REMADE is a 168-member public-private partnership established and funded in part by the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Advanced Materials and Manufacturing Technologies (AMMTO) with an initial investment of $140 million. REMADE is the only national institute focused entirely on developing innovative technologies to accelerate the U.S.'s transition to a Circular Economy. In partnership with industry, academia, trade organizations, and national laboratories, REMADE enables early-stage applied research and development that will create jobs, dramatically reduce embodied energy and greenhouse gas emissions, and increase the supply and use of recycled materials. For more information about REMADE ( R educing EM bodied Energy A nd D ecreasing E missions), visit www.remadeinstitute.org.

About the Ellen MacArthur Foundation

The Ellen MacArthur Foundation is an international charity that develops and promotes the circular economy in order to tackle some of the biggest challenges of our time, such as climate change, biodiversity loss, waste, and pollution. The Foundation works with its Network of private and public sector decision-makers, as well as academia, to build capacity, explore collaborative opportunities, and design and develop circular economy initiatives and solutions. Increasingly based on renewable energy, a circular economy is driven by design to eliminate waste, circulate products and materials, and regenerate nature, to create resilience and prosperity for business, the environment, and society.

