REMADE® Circular Economy Tech Summit & Conference to Convene March 11-12 in Washington, DC

Event Will Feature 50+ Innovations to Increase the Reuse, Remanufacturing, Recovery and Recycling of Critical Minerals, Rare Earth Elements and Other Key Materials

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The REMADE Institute®, a 150+ member public-private partnership established in collaboration with the United States Department of Energy (DOE), is pleased to announce that a detailed agenda, including keynoters, panels and paper presentations, is now available for the 2026 REMADE® Circular Economy Technology Summit & Conference.

The 2026 REMADE Circular Economy Tech Summit & Conference will feature multiple renowned keynoters, expert panel discussions, and presentations on 50+ peer-reviewed research papers on novel technologies.

The 2026 conference, which is organized by the Institute in partnership with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, will take place Wednesday and Thursday, March 11-12, 2026, at the National Academy of Sciences Building, 2101 Constitution Ave., N.W., in Washington, D.C.

"REMADE and our partners are excited to convene our fourth-annual in-depth, multidisciplinary, action-based scientific conference and thought-leadership event," said REMADE CEO Nabil Nasr. "We strongly encourage industry innovators, academic and national laboratory researchers, business and NGO leaders, policymakers, as well as others interested in advancing a Circular Economy — from university students just starting out, to international experts renowned in their fields — to attend this incredibly important event."

A detailed conference agenda is available here: 2026 Agenda – REMADE Institute.

The annual REMADE conference attracts hundreds of attendees and advances the conversation on how a circular approach can benefit nations in meeting their multiple energy, environmental, manufacturing competitiveness, supply chain resilience, and economic growth goals. The event highlights technologies capable of increasing the reuse, remanufacturing, recovery and recycling of critical and key materials in U.S. manufacturing.

The 2026 REMADE conference will feature several high-level keynote speakers, expert panel discussions, and presentations on 50+ peer-reviewed research papers on novel technologies. Panel topics include critical minerals and rare earths recovery and recycling; textiles recycling; and university-based research and innovation.

Keynoters include:

Paul Ekins , Professor of Resources and Environmental Policy, University College London Institute for Sustainable Resources, in the United Kingdom, and lead coordinating author of the recently released UN Environment Programme (UNEP) International Resource Panel (IRP) report, "Financing the Responsible Supply of Energy Transition Minerals for Sustainable Development"

, Professor of Resources and Environmental Policy, University College London Institute for Sustainable Resources, in the United Kingdom, and lead coordinating author of the recently released UN Environment Programme (UNEP) International Resource Panel (IRP) report, "Financing the Responsible Supply of Energy Transition Minerals for Sustainable Development" John Shegerian , CEO of ERI, one of the U.S.'s leading material resource recovery firms

, CEO of ERI, one of the U.S.'s leading material resource recovery firms Nancy Bocken , Professor in Sustainable Business & Circular Economy, Maastricht University, in the Netherlands

, Professor in Sustainable Business & Circular Economy, Maastricht University, in the Netherlands Heinz Schandl , Senior Science Leader, Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO), in Australia

, Senior Science Leader, Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO), in Australia Billy Frank , Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Remanufacturing Division, Caterpillar Inc.

, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Remanufacturing Division, Caterpillar Inc. Jeff Pacuska, Lead – Office of Future Technology Transition, U.S. Army DEVCOM Solder Center

Lead – Office of Future Technology Transition, U.S. Army DEVCOM Solder Center Nabil Nasr, CEO, REMADE Institute, and Associate Provost, Academic Affairs, and Director, Golisano Institute for Sustainability, Rochester Institute of Technology

The 2026 REMADE Circular Economy Technology Summit & Conference is open to REMADE members, non-members, and all of those interested in accelerating the transition to a Circular Economy. Members of the media are also welcome to attend.

To learn more and register for the 2026 conference, go to: 2026 Conference Registration – REMADE Institute.

About REMADE ®

Founded in 2017, REMADE is a 150+ member public-private partnership established in collaboration with and funded in part by the U.S. Department of Energy. REMADE is the only national institute focused entirely on developing innovative technologies to accelerate the U.S.'s transition to a Circular Economy. In partnership with industry, academia, trade organizations, and national laboratories, REMADE enables applied research and development that will increase the reuse, remanufacturing, recovery and recycling of critical and key materials in U.S. manufacturing. For more information about REMADE, visit www.remadeinstitute.org.

For additional information, contact:

Megan Connor Murphy

Director, Marketing & Communications

REMADE Institute

585-339-8379 cell

[email protected]

SOURCE REMADE Institute