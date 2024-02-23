Remaining tickets after the public ballot are on sale now

Tickets available to matches at venues in West Indies, with limited tickets available at USA venues following the ballot

venues following the ballot Public ballot sees unprecedented demand for tickets, with India v Pakistan fixture in New York more than 200-times oversubscribed

v fixture in more than 200-times oversubscribed Tickets available on a first-come, first-served basis at tickets.t20worldcup.com

Official ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 campaign film, 'Out of this World', launched

CHICAGO, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The countdown is on to the largest ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, which will be played in the West Indies and USA from 1—29 June. General ticket sales for the World Cup, which will feature the global superstars of the game, go on sale from 10h00 Antigua Standard time today at tickets.t20worldcup.com.

Giant Cricket Balls Land in U.S. & West Indies; Out of This World Campaign Marks Countdown to ICC Men's T20 World Cup Post this Cricket legends Dwayne Bravo and Liam Plunkett celebrate the countdown to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Times Square. REMAINING TICKETS ON SALE WITH 100 DAYS-TO-GO UNTIL ‘OUT OF THIS WORLD’ ICC MEN’S T20 WORLD CUP 2024

During the ballot period, over 3 million ticket applications from over 161 countries were received for the pinnacle global event for T20 cricket. Ticket allocations are currently unavailable to nine T20 World Cup matches scheduled in the USA, with the India v Pakistan fixture on 9 June in New York oversubscribed more than 200 times.

Both semi-finals in Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana along with the final in Barbados were oversubscribed in the ballot, as were two Super Eight matches in Barbados and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, but tickets to all other fixtures in the West Indies are available, with fans encouraged to purchase their tickets now to be a part of the biggest T20 World Cup ever.

Travelling fans can also secure ticket-inclusive travel packages through ICC Travel & Tours and appointed Official Travel Agents in various countries. To guarantee your place at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 please visit www.icctravelandtours.com.

The 100 days-to-go milestone also marked the launch of the official campaign film 'Out of this World', which features T20 superstars Quinton de Kock, Kieron Pollard, Marcus Stoinis, Shaheen Afridi, Shubman Gill and Ali Khan. The film showcases the various locations of the T20 World Cup games in the West Indies and USA; it has been created to appeal to existing cricket lovers and attract new audiences.

A series of fan engagement events will also blast off at all nine host locations across the West Indies and USA, including a larger-than-life cricket ball taking over Times Square in New York City and in central locations in Miami, Dallas and across the Caribbean.

ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said: "With just 100 days to go until the start of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 there is huge anticipation from fans to witness what will be the largest ICC event ever played, with 20 international teams playing across nine host cities. A large proportion of the more than 3 million applications for tickets across the event were from our host countries, so we are confident that this event will not only entertain fans around the world but leave a lasting legacy that will help us continue to grow the sport across the Americas.

"Celebrating the launch of our official campaign film that captures the energy of T20 cricket and features some of the game's biggest stars is another important milestone, as excitement builds across the global cricket community for what will be a historic event."

Cricket West Indies Chief Executive Johnny Grave said: "With just 100 days to go until the start of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, the global excitement is accelerating at pace and all signs indicate that this World Cup is poised to make history on multiple fronts. With a significant number of games already oversubscribed, it is evident that the global appeal of T20 cricket is growing exponentially. Fans wanting to experience a T20 World Cup with Caribbean flair should seize the opportunity to get their tickets as soon as possible and join the celebration on the grandest stage of cricket – the West Indies and USA."

T20 World Cup USA, Inc. Chief Executive Brett Jones said: "Today is an extraordinary day for global cricket and that's especially true in the U.S. While those of us involved in the sport know cricket's popularity in our market, there is no data point like ticket sales to showcase the level of enthusiasm that's out there and we're thrilled with the support we're seeing. The 2024 T20 World Cup is going to fundamentally change the game of cricket in the U.S. and it's our job to capitalise on this moment."

The stage is set for the biggest Carnival of cricket which will captivate audiences around the globe. Get your tickets today at tickets.t20worldcup.com and start planning your ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 experience.

For media inquiries, contact:

Damon Leon

Head of PR and Communications (West Indies)

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024

Tel: + 868 468 3268

Email: [email protected]

Mark Jones

Head of PR and Communications (USA)

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024

M: +1(719)358-3287

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE ICC Men’s T20 World Cup