Remake Learning Days Across America, the Nation's Biggest Family-Friendly Festival of Learning, Returns in 2021

Launched in 2016, RLDAA is a festival of events celebrating learning innovation that will be hosted between April 22 – May 23 by a variety of organizations – from schools, libraries, community hubs, and more. These events are designed for parents and caregivers to learn alongside their kids and offer relevant and engaging educational experiences for youth of all ages (pre-K through high school). The majority of events are free.

"After a year unlike any other, we're excited to bring back the joy of Remake Learning Days Across America and make new ways of learning fun and accessible to more kids, enabling their families to experience remarkable learning that happens everywhere," said Gregg Behr, executive director of The Grable Foundation and co-chair for Remake Learning.

Families can search events by six learning themes: arts, maker, outdoor learning, science, technology and youth voice. There are also professional development sessions for educators. Because many of these 700 events are virtual, families nationwide can join in events happening anywhere. There will also be in-person options. Some of the events include learning about the science of flight, telling stories in a cartoon workshop, discovering nature at an outdoor scavenger hunt, STEM family festivals and exploring career paths of making animation.

Remake Learning Days Across America is led by Remake Learning (RL), a network that ignites engaging, relevant, and equitable learning practices in support of young people navigating rapid social and technological change. National partners of RLDAA include PBS Kids, Digital Promise, Common Sense Media, Learning Heroes and Noggin. RLDAA is generously supported by The Grable Foundation, The Hewlett Foundation, Schmidt Futures Carnegie Corporation of New York and Ford Foundation. For more information on Remake Learning Days Across America, visit remakelearningdays.org or follow RLDAA on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and the hashtag #RemakeDays.

