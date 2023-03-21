Remanufactured automotive parts market size to increase by USD 11,021.22 million from 2022 to 2027: Aging vehicle fleet to drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The remanufactured automotive parts market size is forecasted to increase by USD 11,021.22 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 3.93%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the aging vehicle fleet. The worn components of a vehicle should be replaced for optimal safety and comfort. The average age of vehicles has increased, especially in North America and Europe. The number of commercial vehicles in use is also increasing globally. Therefore, there are various opportunities for the suppliers of remanufactured auto parts. For more insights into the market - Download a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Remanufactured Automotive Parts Market 2023-2027

The market is segmented by vehicle type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles), component (electrical and electronic parts, engine, transmission, wheels and brakes, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Segmentation by vehicle type

The passenger cars segment was valued at USD 26,206.32 million in 2017 and continued to grow by 2021. During the forecast period, this segment will account for a significant share of the market growth. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as the increasing disposable income of the middle class. The increasing average annual mileage of passenger cars and the focus of owners on regular maintenance and upgrades will create significant growth opportunities for vendors. The focus on R&D, testing, and compliance is also rising, which increases the average life expectancy of passenger vehicles. These factors are expected to drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Segmentation by geography

North America is estimated to account for 50% of the growth of the global market growth during the forecast period. About half of all vehicles in use in the region are commercial vehicles. The growth of the oil and gas, agriculture sector, mining, and industrial manufacturing sectors have increased the demand for commercial vehicles in North America . In addition, the vehicle leasing and rental businesses in the region are growing rapidly. There is a high demand for ride-hailing, vehicle subscription, and vehicle rental and leasing services in the region owing to supportive government policies. These factors will drive the growth of the market in North America during the forecast period.

Vendor analysis

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Aer Manufacturing LP, Andre Niermann, ATC Drivetrain, BBB Industries LLC, Borg Automotive AS, Cardone Industries Inc., Caterpillar Inc., Detroit Diesel Corp., Ford Motor Co., Jasper Engines and Transmissions, Marshalls Automotive Machine Inc., Motorcar Parts of America Inc., Renault SAS, Robert Bosch GmbH, Standard Motor Products Inc., Tata Motors Ltd., Teamec BVBA, Toyota Motor Corp., Volkswagen AG, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Key benefits for industry players & stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

What are the key data covered in this remanufactured automotive parts market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the remanufactured automotive parts market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the remanufactured automotive parts market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the remanufactured automotive parts market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of remanufactured automotive parts market vendors

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/active/niche/trivial - Buy the report!

Remanufactured Automotive Parts Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.93% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 11,021.22 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.38 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 50% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Aer Manufacturing LP, Andre Niermann, ATC Drivetrain, BBB Industries LLC, Borg Automotive AS, Cardone Industries Inc., Caterpillar Inc., Detroit Diesel Corp., Ford Motor Co., Jasper Engines and Transmissions, Marshalls Automotive Machine Inc., Motorcar Parts of America Inc., Renault SAS, Robert Bosch GmbH, Standard Motor Products Inc., Tata Motors Ltd., Teamec BVBA, Toyota Motor Corp., Volkswagen AG, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Component



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global remanufactured automotive parts market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global remanufactured automotive parts market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Vehicle type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Vehicle type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Component Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Component Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Vehicle Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Vehicle Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Vehicle Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Vehicle Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Vehicle Type

6.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Vehicle Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Vehicle Type ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Vehicle Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Component

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Component - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Component - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Component

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Component



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Component

7.3 Electrical and electronic parts - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Electrical and electronic parts - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Electrical and electronic parts - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Electrical and electronic parts - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Electrical and electronic parts - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Engine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Engine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Engine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Engine - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Engine - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Transmission - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Transmission - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Transmission - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Transmission - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Transmission - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Wheels and brakes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Wheels and brakes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Wheels and brakes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Wheels and brakes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Wheels and brakes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by Component

Exhibit 68: Market opportunity by Component ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market opportunity by Component ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 70: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 71: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 73: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 103: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 107: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 109: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 110: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 111: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 113: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 115: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 116: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 117: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 118: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 119: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 120: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 121: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 122: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Aer Manufacturing LP

Exhibit 123: Aer Manufacturing LP - Overview



Exhibit 124: Aer Manufacturing LP - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Aer Manufacturing LP - Key offerings

12.4 Andre Niermann

Exhibit 126: Andre Niermann - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 127: Andre Niermann - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 128: Andre Niermann - Key offerings

12.5 ATC Drivetrain

Exhibit 129: ATC Drivetrain - Overview



Exhibit 130: ATC Drivetrain - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: ATC Drivetrain - Key news



Exhibit 132: ATC Drivetrain - Key offerings

12.6 BBB Industries LLC

Exhibit 133: BBB Industries LLC - Overview



Exhibit 134: BBB Industries LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: BBB Industries LLC - Key offerings

12.7 Borg Automotive AS

Exhibit 136: Borg Automotive AS - Overview



Exhibit 137: Borg Automotive AS - Business segments



Exhibit 138: Borg Automotive AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Borg Automotive AS - Segment focus

12.8 Cardone Industries Inc.

Exhibit 140: Cardone Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Cardone Industries Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Cardone Industries Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 Caterpillar Inc.

Exhibit 143: Caterpillar Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Caterpillar Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 145: Caterpillar Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: Caterpillar Inc. - Segment focus

12.10 Detroit Diesel Corp.

Exhibit 147: Detroit Diesel Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Detroit Diesel Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Detroit Diesel Corp. - Key offerings

12.11 Jasper Engines and Transmissions

Exhibit 150: Jasper Engines and Transmissions - Overview



Exhibit 151: Jasper Engines and Transmissions - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: Jasper Engines and Transmissions - Key offerings

12.12 Marshalls Automotive Machine Inc.

Exhibit 153: Marshalls Automotive Machine Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Marshalls Automotive Machine Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: Marshalls Automotive Machine Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 Motorcar Parts of America Inc.

Exhibit 156: Motorcar Parts of America Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 157: Motorcar Parts of America Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: Motorcar Parts of America Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 Renault SAS

Exhibit 159: Renault SAS - Overview



Exhibit 160: Renault SAS - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: Renault SAS - Key offerings

12.15 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 162: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 163: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 164: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 165: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 166: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

12.16 Tata Motors Ltd.

Exhibit 167: Tata Motors Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 168: Tata Motors Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 169: Tata Motors Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 170: Tata Motors Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 171: Tata Motors Ltd. - Segment focus

12.17 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Exhibit 172: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Overview



Exhibit 173: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Business segments



Exhibit 174: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Key news



Exhibit 175: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 176: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 177: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 178: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 179: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 180: Research methodology



Exhibit 181: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 182: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 183: List of abbreviations

