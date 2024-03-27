Remark AI Launches its Large Multimodal Model (LMM) AI-Powered Aviation Safety Platform (ASP)

Current safety inspection failures and supply chain disruptions experienced by Boeing and its airline customers create a natural demand for AI to improve safety performance by maintenance crews.

Top ten global airline has adopted and implemented the Aviation Safety Platform after eighteen months of rigorous testing.

Recent Sales and Marketing distribution agreements with Microsoft Azure help speed deployment and adoption among Microsoft's global aviation clients so that Remark AI's Aviation Safety Platform (ASP) can reduce potential accidents and incidents from happening.

LAS VEGAS, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Remark Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: MARK), a diversified global technology company with leading artificial intelligence ("AI") powered computer vision solutions, today announced the release of its Large Multimodal Model (LMM) AI-Powered Aviation Safety Platform (ASP). Remark AI developed the ASP to safely reduce inspection times associated with aircraft engine maintenance as well as provide anti-collision tools for aircraft towing and other functionalities, all while improving the collection and reporting of essential performance data in a multi-modal format.

Given the recent safety inspection failures and supply chain disruptions experienced by Boeing and its airline customers, there has never been a better time to utilize AI to improve safety performance.

The ASP uses a large multimodal model to provide several functionalities included in three essential components: an engine inspection kit; an aircraft towing anti-collision system, and a large multimodal model for business intelligence and reporting.

The portable Aero-engine Inspection Kit (AIK) detects damage to aircraft engines, including damage such as combustion chamber erosion, tear detection, blade curl, ablation, dimples or pits, lap wear, and misalignment. Upon recognizing such damage, the AIK evaluates it for severity and automatically generates an inspection report with detailed images, thereby reducing staff workload and inspection times from days to approximately 30 minutes, allowing for real-time, pre-flight inspections before takeoff.

The Towing Anti-Collision System (TACS) provides aircraft towing operators with functionalities that look for, warn of, and, thereby, potentially prevent accidents. The system helps those towing airplanes to avoid obstacles by utilizing the cockpit screen to provide a real-time, three-dimensional view of the aircraft's travel path, a dynamic environment status, and potential collision warnings. The AIK's functionalities include collision prediction, speed monitoring, and detection of abnormal driving, and it incorporates LIDAR to provide comprehensive coverage under all weather conditions.

The Aviation Industry Business Intelligence Reporter is a powerful AI system that analyzes massive business data files, photos, videos, and other files and then provides valuable business intelligence. The system allows for data processing, predictive analysis, semantic search, and statistical analysis, and it provides intelligent recommendations that allow for process improvement in many aspects of aviation operations.

"Having first launched Remark AI's Railway and now Aviation Safety Platforms, it speaks to the strength of the multi-modal AI platform. We will launch our Safety Platform for Marine and Sea shortly, completing Remark AI's comprehensive logistics and transportation offerings. With our recently announced partnership with Microsoft, we are pleased to offer our commercial applications to their customers through Microsoft's Azure Marketplace," says Kai-Shing Tao, Chief Executive Officer of Remark Holdings.

A Presentation of Remark's Smart Safety Aviation Suite can be downloaded from the link below

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/2fr9y37bwth694u6fcp0v/Aviation-LMM-Product-Brochure.pptx?rlkey=akfpp5fbv2sekzmj03cr93kys&dl=0

About Remark Holdings, Inc.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: MARK ) is the AI-powered analytics platform that brings valuable insights to the video feeds provided by current cameras and computer vision solutions through its integrated suite of AI tools that help organizations understand their customer behavior and demographics while providing real-time alerts to predetermined inspection and security parameters. Remark's international team of sector-experienced professionals has created award-winning GDPR-compliant and CCPA-compliant video analytics solutions that service the government agencies, hospitality, public safety, retail, and transportation sectors. The company's headquarters are in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, with operational offices in New York and international offices in London, England. For more information, please visit our home page at www.remarkholdings.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information relating to future events, future financial performance, strategies, expectations, competitive environment, and regulations. Words such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, as well as statements in the future tense, identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors in Remark Holdings' Annual Report on Form 10-K and Remark Holdings' other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements reflect Remark Holdings' current views concerning future events, are based on assumptions, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Given such uncertainties, you should not rely on any forward-looking statements, which represent Remark Holdings' estimates and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Remark Holdings undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Company Contact

Fay Tian

Vice President of Investor Relations

[email protected]

(+1) 626-623-2000

(+65) 8715-8007

SOURCE Remark Holdings, Inc.