Remark AI Successfully Optimized on Intel Architecture

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Remark Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: MARK), a leading provider of AI-powered computer vision analytics, smart city, and smart agent solutions and a member of the Intel Partner Alliance (NASDAQ: INTC), today announced that Remark AI's Smart Safety Platform (SSP) has been successfully optimized for the Intel Architecture.

Introduction to the Smart Safety Platform

Remark AI's Smart Safety Platform (SSP) is a cutting-edge artificial intelligence solution designed to meet the evolving needs of businesses across various industries. By harnessing the power of AI, Remark AI's Smart Safety Platform offers unparalleled efficiency, accuracy, and scalability, enabling organizations to drive innovation and achieve competitive advantages. Key features of the platform include AI-driven video analytics, customizable real-time alerts and notifications, and scalable integration with existing infrastructure, each tailored to enhance operational workflows, data analysis, and decision-making processes.

Optimization on Intel Architecture

To maximize performance and efficiency, Remark AI's Smart Safety Platform has been meticulously optimized for Intel Architecture, leveraging the advanced capabilities of OpenVINO. This optimization ensures that Remark AI's SSP fully utilizes the underlying hardware, resulting in faster processing times, reduced latency, and increased throughput for AI workloads.

The optimization process involved utilizing OpenVINO, which was applied to critical components of the Smart Safety Platform. These enhancements allow the solution to take full advantage of Intel's powerful CPUs, and GPUs, making Remark's platform not only more efficient but also more versatile across different deployment scenarios.

Remark AI's Smart Safety Platform has been optimized on the 4th Gen Xeon scalable process with flex 140 GPU, which is renowned for its robust performance and reliability. The 4th Gen Xeon and flex GPU supports an extensive ecosystem of tools and libraries that further streamline the development and deployment of AI solutions, making it an ideal choice for Smart Safety Platform.

Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) is an industry leader, creating world-changing technology that enables global progress and enriches lives. Inspired by Moore's Law, we continuously work to advance the design and manufacturing of semiconductors to help address our customers' greatest challenges. By embedding intelligence in the cloud, network, edge and every kind of computing device, we unleash the potential of data to transform business and society for the better. To learn more about Intel's innovations, go to newsroom.intel.com and intel.com.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: MARK ), a member of the Intel Partner Alliance, is the U.S.-based company that developed and sells the AI-powered analytics platform that brings valuable insights to the video feeds provided by current cameras and computer vision solutions through its integrated suite of AI tools that help organizations understand their customer behavior and demographics while providing real-time alerts to predetermined inspection and security parameters. Remark's international team of sector-experienced professionals has created award-winning GDPR-compliant and CCPA-compliant video analytics solutions that service the government agencies, hospitality, public safety, retail, and transportation sectors. The company's headquarters are in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, with operational offices in New York and international offices in London, England. For more information, please visit our home page at www.remarkholdings.com

