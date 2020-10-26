Remark AI's Biosafety Platform Chosen for Access Point Temperature Monitoring at One of the World's Largest Gaming Companies

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK), a diversified global technology company with leading artificial intelligence ("AI") solutions and digital media properties, today announced that one of the world's largest gaming companies based in Las Vegas, and its affiliates, chose Remark AI's biosafety solutions for access point temperature monitoring at all of their domestic and international facilities.

"Businesses continue to evaluate ways to operate safely for employees and customers, and we provide the most effective, efficient, and customizable solutions for enterprises to use as part of their overall health security protocols," said Kai-Shing Tao, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Remark Holdings. "We are thrilled that one of the largest global gaming companies chose to partner with our award winning Remark AI platform to provide the safest environment possible at its 40 locations throughout North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia and the Middle East. Our AI biosafety offerings provide companies with best-in-class solutions, better functionality and durability, and a robustness not available in less expensive thermal screening solutions which have limited capabilities."

Additional information regarding the Remark AI biosafety platform screening solutions can be found at www.remarkthermal.com.

About Remark Holdings, Inc.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) delivers an integrated suite of AI solutions that enable businesses and organizations to solve problems, reduce risk and deliver positive outcomes. The company's easy-to-install AI products are being rolled out in a wide range of applications within the retail, financial, public safety and workplace arenas. The company also owns and operates digital media properties that deliver relevant, dynamic content and e-commerce solutions. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, with additional operations in Los Angeles, California and in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Hangzhou, China. For more information, please visit the company's website at http://www.remarkholdings.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information relating to future events, future financial performance, strategies, expectations, competitive environment and regulation. Words such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, as well as statements in future tense, identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those discussed in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors in Remark Holdings' Annual Report on Form 10-K and Remark Holdings' other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements reflect Remark Holdings' current views with respect to future events, are based on assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Given such uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which represent Remark Holdings' estimates and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Remark Holdings undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contacts

E. Brian Harvey

Senior Vice President of Capital Markets and Investor Relations

Remark Holdings, Inc.

[email protected]

702-701-9514

Fay Tian

Vice President of Investor Relations

[email protected]

(+1) 626-623-2000

(+86) 12702108000

SOURCE Remark Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.remarkholdings.com

